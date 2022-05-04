GARNETT — The Louisburg Lady Cats softball team swept a doubleheader on the road against the Anderson County Bulldogs.
Louisburg, 6-9, took both games of the doubleheader by scores of 13-1 and 12-7. The sweep was part of a four-game winning streak for the Lady Cats.
Ashley Moreau and Isabella Moreland each had three hits in the opener. Moreau drove in two runs and scored four runs. Moreland drove home two runs.
Sabra Brueggen doubled and singled, driving in one run. Jenna Cauthon doubled and scored twice.
Mia Wilson singled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice. Addy Stohs singled twice and drove in three runs.
Megan Quinn pitched a one-hitter, allowing just one run over seven innings. She struck out 10.
Mackenzie Rooney, Wilson, Moreau and Quinn doubled in the second game.
Rooney was 4-for-5, driving in one run with four runs scored. Moreau had three hits in four at bats, driving in two runs with three runs scored.
Wilson had two hits, drove in two runs and scored. Quinn walked and scored.
Moreland singled twice, drove in two runs and scored. Amaya Weilert singled and scored.
Wilson started the game, giving up four runs on five hits. She struck out 12 in five innings of work.
Moreland came on in relief. She allowed just one hit, striking out two.
Louisburg lost at Ottawa on Friday, April 29, 14-3.
Moreau had two base hits. Stohs doubled.
Rylee Hickey singled and drove in one run. Wilson singled and drove home one run. Moreland singled and scored.
Moreland started the game, working two innings. Quinn pitched two innings in relief.
