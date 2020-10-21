LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat volleyball team swept matches from Wamego and Anderson County to defend its home court.
Louisburg opened the evening Thursday, Oct. 15, by defeating Wamego by scores of 25-16 and 25-17. The Lady Cats completed the sweep taking two sets from Anderson County by scores of 25-21 and 25-7.
Allie Kennedy had eight kills against Wamego. Alyse Moore and Rinny McMullen each had seven kills. Kennedy had two blocks. Adyson Ross and Ali Prettyman each had one block.
McMullen served three aces. Chase Kallevig had two aces. Kallevig and Moore each had seven digs. Davis Guetterman had three digs. McMullen had 12 assists. Guetterman had nine assists.
Moore had 10 kills against Anderson County. Kennedy had nine kills. McMullen added eight kills.
Moore served three aces. Guetterman had two aces. Kallevig had 16 digs. McMullen had six digs. Madi Quinn, Guetterman and Kennedy each had four digs. Guetterman had 13 assists. McMullen had eight assists.
Louisburg lost a pair of tough matches at Mill Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Lady Cats lost to Mill Valley by scores of 15-25, 25-23 and 19-25. Louisburg fell to Blue Valley North in two sets with scores of 22-26 and 7-25.
