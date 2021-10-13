LOUISBURG — Hitter Corinna McMullen, setter Davis Guetterman, libero Chase Kallevig and defensive specialist Aubryn Berck left their home court for the last time during the volleyball regular season with a victory on senior night, sweeping Eudora in straight sets.
The Lady Cats won the first set 25-14. Louisburg battled and came out on top in a 25-21 game in the second set. The Louisburg Lady Cats won the third set in a close game again, 25-19, taking the match three sets to none.
“I have been very blessed to have this senior group for my first year as head coach,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “They are outstanding leaders and very talented volleyball players who believe in what we are trying to accomplish with this program. They are dedicated to taking the younger girls under their wing and they fully embrace the goals and values of our team. I trust each of them to work hard and do whatever they can to make their senior year the best possible. I would have all four of them on the court non-stop if I could!”
What made the sweep even more memorable for the Louisburg Lady Cats was having players step up with the team down two of its seniors, making sure to defend the home court on senior night.
McMullen and Kallevig were out with injuries.
“Beating Eudora on senior night was very special, especially considering that Corinna and Chase were unable to play due to injuries,” Willer said. “I think our other girls stepped up, knowing that they wanted to do it for their seniors on their last time playing in the Louisburg High School gym.
“It was a very cool environment to have such a great student section and so many alumni back to support the team. Louisburg is truly a special place with unbelievable community support, and we are very appreciative,” she said.
Claire Brown started at outside hitter. Haley Sword made the start at outside hitter.
Emma Prettyman started for the Lady Cats at middle blocker. Adyson Ross started at middle blocker.
Bronwynn Williams started at right side. Berck made the start at libero. Guetterman started at setter.
Brown had nine kills in the match against Eudora. Sword had nine kills. Prettyman had seven kills.
Guetterman, who ran the offense at setter, had four kills. Ross had two kills.
Williams had seven digs in the match. Berck served in two aces.
