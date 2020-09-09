LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team recognized seniors at its home opener against the rival Paola Lady Panthers.
Senior defensive specialist Madison Quinn, senior hitter Carleigh Pritchard, senior defensive specialist Sydney Keaton, senior hitter Alison Prettyman, senior hitter Alyse Moore and manager Wyatt Axman and their parents were honored on the court prior to the start of the varsity match at Louisburg High School on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Louisburg, in a long-standing tradition, also recognized the seniors on the Lady Panther squad. Paola seniors Morgan Clark, Abby Richmond and Rylan Armbruster were presented with white roses.
That was it for the acts of good will, on the court the Lady Cats set the tone with a 13-5 run to start the opening set in the best three-out-of-five match.
They won the match in three straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-20.
Maddie Pitzer put Paola on the scoreboard first in the opening set, serving an ace to start things off.
Louisburg responded with a kill by Pritchard to tie the set. Davis Guetterman had a tip at the net. The Lady Cats pushed points to 3-1.
Davis had a kill down the line for the equalizer at 4-4. Louisburg scored the next five points to take a 9-4 advantage.
Pritchard served an ace at 12-5. Rinny McMullen had a tip at the net at 13-5.
McMullen had a kill at 18-10 and an ace at 21-11. The Lady Cats went on to take set one 25-12.
Pritchard had kills at 3-1 and 4-2. McMullen had a kill at 6-3.
Chase Kallevig served an ace for the Lady Cats at 9-6.
McMullen served six straight points to close out the set at 25-18.
Pritchard had a kill to start the third set for the Lady Cats. Emma Prettyman had a kill at 14-11. Davis served an ace at 21-15. Kallevig fired an ace at 24-20, and the Lady Cats went on to win it 25-20.
Pritchard led the Lady Cats with 12 kills.
Guetterman had 14 assists. McMullen had 13 assists, seven digs, four kills and three aces. Kallevig led the team with seven aces and added six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.