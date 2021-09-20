LOUISBURG – The Lady Cats lost the first two sets against the Lady Broncos in a best three-out-of-five matchup of state-ranked volleyball programs.
Louisburg (9-2) came into the Frontier League showdown ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. Spring Hill (6-3) entered the match ranked ninth in the state in Class 5A.
Spring Hill won the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-17.
The match was far from over. Down two sets to one, the Louisburg Lady Cats rallied to win the third set 25-20 and battled with sheer determination to take the fourth set 28-26, sending the match into a winner-take-all fifth set.
Spring Hill fought back and took the final set 15-11, winning the match three sets to two.
It was quite a comeback for the Louisburg Lady Cats, who lost Allie Kennedy with an injury during the match.
Davis Guetterman had back-to-back aces as Louisburg took a 3-0 lead in the opening set.
Shannon Frakes served an ace for Spring Hill at 4-3 and had a kill to tie the set at 6-6.
Guetterman broke a 9-9 tie with a kill. McMullen broke another tie with a kill down the line at 11-10.
Frakes had a kill at 19-17. It was a three-point game, 24-21, when the Lady Broncos won a volley to seal the set.
Molly Langford had a kill. Frakes followed with a kill, giving the Lady Broncos a 6-5 lead in the second set.
Chase Kallevig had a big dig for Louisburg on a long volley, and the Lady Cats took the point to tie the set at 7-7.
Frakes served an ace for Spring Hill at 13-10. Emery Stevenson blasted a kill down the line at 15-13. Spring Hill won a long volley at 22-16 and went on to win the set 25-17.
Louisburg came back from an 8-11 deficit in the third set. Kallevig served an ace, Allie Kennedy had a kill and Guetterman fired in an ace to tie the set at 13-13.
Corinna McMullen lowered the boom on a kill, Claire Brown had a stuff at the net and Guetterman had a kill to push the lead to 23-17. Guetterman ended the set with a kill at 25-20.
Brown had a hard hit kill and a cross court kill to put Louisburg on top 5-4 in the fourth set. Guetterman broke a tie with a kill at 7-6. Louisburg was down 12-16 when Kallevig made a diving play on a long valley. McMullen had a kill at 17-17 and made a great dig on a volley at 20-20.
Adyson Ross served the Lady Cats to a 23-20 lead. The score was locked at 24-24, 25-25 and 26-26. Ross had a block and a kill to end the set at 28-26.
McMullen had two kills as Louisburg took a 2-0 lead in the fifth set. Kallevig made a nice pass and Brown had a kill to win the point at 6-6. Ross tied the set at 7-7.
Hailey Sword had a kill at 8-9. Spring Hill took the momentum back with a kill and a tip at the net by Lankford to make it 12-9. Rylee Serpan followed with a kill at 13-9. Langford had a kill, and Stevenson ended the set and match with a kill at 15-11.
McMullen had 11 kills in the match for Louisburg. Sword and Brown each had six kills. Guetterman, Kennedy and Ross each had five kills. Kallevig, the libero, anchored the defense with 21 digs.
Shannon Frakes had 18 kills in the match for Spring Hill. Serpan had 15 kills. Kate Frakes had 10 kills. Milroy had 39 digs.
