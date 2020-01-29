SPRING HILL – The Lady Cats went on a 17-9, fourth-quarter run to close out a victory against the Lady Broncos.
Louisburg won the Frontier League game by 14 points, 56-42. The Lady Cats improved to 6-2, including a 3-1 mark in league play.
The Lady Cats had a slow start in the first half, holding a 10-7 edge in the first quarter. A 14-9 advantage in the second quarter put Louisburg ahead 24-16 at the intermission.
Spring Hill outscored Louisburg 17-15 in the third quarter.
Louisburg owned the final eight minutes, taking control of the game with a 17-9 run.
Spring Hill advanced to the Class 5A substate championship game last season. The Lady Broncos were the Class 4A substate runner-up two years in a row.
The victory was a big one for Louisburg in the league race and for postseason seeding.
Spring Hill played a full-court press against Louisburg. The Lady Cats had some trouble with it at times, but broke the press and got some good looks at the basket as a result.
The Lady Cats played with tenacious defense as well, putting pressure on the dribble. Spring Hill committed 30 turnovers. Louisburg scored 20 of its 56 points off of turnovers.
Louisburg also drove the floor, attacking the basket. As a result the Lady Cats went to the line for 33 free throw attempts.
Brooklyn Diederich and Megan Foote sank 3-pointers to spark Louisburg on a 12-2 run to open the third quarter, extending the lead to 16 points. Madilyn Melton sank two baskets during the run. Aylse Moore hit a pair of free throws.
Spring Hill would climb back in it, ending the third quarter on a 15-5 run. Seven players scored in the quarter for the Lady Broncos.
Lady Bronco guard Cate Milroy got in early foul trouble, picking up two in the first quarter. Spring Hill had to watch her fouls the rest of the way. She picked up her fourth in the second half and fouled out of the game in the final frame.
Moore scored nine points in the fourth quarter, sparking the 17-9 run to secure the victory for the Lady Cats.
Moore scored a game-high 18 points. She added four steals and five rebounds.
Melton also hit double figures, posting 14 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Diederich and Foote each scored eight points. Diederich also had five assists and five steals. Foot dished out four assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Delaney Wright and Haley Cain also scored.
Alli Frank led Spring Hill with 13 points. She made six field goals with one 3-pointer.
Milroy posted six points. Avery Anderson and Kaylen Dawson each had five points. Jenna Weber, Paige Cooper, Brooke Powell, Kaylee Oakes and Makayla Popovich also scored.
Louisburg made 17 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Lady Cats sank 18 of 33 from the line.
Spring Hill made 17 field goals with four 3-pointers. The Lady Broncos sank four of eight from the line.
