Lady Cats use second, third quarters to seal victory By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230308_mr_spt_lou_girls_01 Louisburg’s Adyson Ross drives the lane against Maggie Kauk of Paola on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Louisburg defeated Ottawa for winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 3, improving to 10-5. Show more Show less Louisburg’s Adyson Ross drives the lane against Maggie Kauk of Paola on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Louisburg defeated Ottawa for winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 3, improving to 10-5. Louisburg forward Ashley Branine battles Paola’s Brylynn Wicker for a rebound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — The Louisburg Lady Cats controlled the second and third quarters to defeat the rival Paola Lady Panthers.The Lady Cats went on a 16-8 run in the second quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 13-5 in the third quarter on their way to a 53-37 victory Tuesday, Jan. 31.Adyson Ross got the Lady Cats started, scoring six of her team-high 16 points in a 14-11 first-quarter advantage.Ava Baker made a field goal in all four quarters for the Lady Cats, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. She finished with nine points.Emma Prettyman had four points in the second quarter and four points in the third quarter. She posted eight points.Delanie Tally scored seven points. Brianne Kuhlman had six points. Ashley Branine and Mackenzie Rooney also scored.Louisburg made 21 field goals, including five 3-pointers.The Lady Cats made six of nine from the free-throw line.The Louisburg Lady Cats came out strong in a 50-35 victory against the Ottawa Cyclones for winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 3.Louisburg opened the game with a 14-4 run against Ottawa.The Lady Cats held an 8-4 edge in the second quarter.It was a 38-22 advantage for the Louisburg Lady Cats as the game went into the fourth quarter.Louisburg was outscored 13-12 in the final frame but held on for the win.Louisburg avenged a 41-37 loss at Ottawa on Jan. 5 with the win. Louisburg improved to 10-5, including a 5-2 record at home. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShe killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near RantoulFire damages Grandstand Burgers in PaolaSpring Hill man killed in two-vehicle crashTraffic stop leads to arrest on drug chargesMeet the Paola Panther homecoming candidatesPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherSheriff’s office investigating shooting that could be hunting accidentCwen Myer Logan SimsDaniel E. Feuerborn Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos 3:31 Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason? 1:04 Will Aaron Rodgers Be Moved? 1:37 Scott Ferrall Says Aaron Rodgers Has Lost His Mind 4:32 Kay Adams' Reaction to the Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett - Up & Adams 2:41 Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.