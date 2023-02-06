230308_mr_spt_lou_girls_01

PAOLA — The Louisburg Lady Cats controlled the second and third quarters to defeat the rival Paola Lady Panthers.

The Lady Cats went on a 16-8 run in the second quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 13-5 in the third quarter on their way to a 53-37 victory Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.