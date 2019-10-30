ATCHISON — For the third year in a row, and eighth time in 10 years, the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team hoisted the Class 4A substate championship trophy.
The Lady Cats defeated Bishop Miege in the semifinals and took down Atchison on its home court in straight sets to claim the title Saturday, Oct. 26.
Louisburg led 12-7 in the first set against Atchison, on its way to a 10-point, 25-15 victory.
The Lady Cats roared to a 10-point win in the second set, 25-15, taking the match two sets in a row to advance to the state tournament.
The Louisburg Lady Cats (21-15) are the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A tournament in Hutchinson. Louisburg will open pool play against No. 1 seed Andale (35-2) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Louisburg will also face No. 4 seed Holton (30-11) and No. 5 seed Nickerson (27-13) in pool play.
Louisburg jumped out to a 19-10 advantage against Bishop Miege in the opening set. The Lady Cats went on to win the set 25-17.
After falling behind by two points in the second set, the Lady Cats fought back to take a 19-11 lead. Bishop Miege closed to three points before Louisburg closed out the set 25-22.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team are Erin Lemke, Madison Quinn, Chase Kallevig, Elizabeth Jacobs, Carleigh Pritchard, Haley Cain, Riley Kallevig, Alyse Moore, Rinny McMullen, Davis Guetterman, Sydni Keagle and Reilly Ratliff-Becher.
Pritchard leads the team in kills with 209. Jacobs has 182 kills. Cain has 170 kills. Moore had 154 kills. Riley Kallevig has 149 kills.
McMullen has 73 aces. Guetterman has 38 aces. Chase Kallevig has 45 aces. Riley Kallevig has 27 aces. Cain has 24 aces.
Pritchard has 53 blocks. Cain has 47 blocks. Moore has 33 blocks. Lemke has 20 blocks. Riley Kallevig has 16 blocks.
Ratliff-Becher has 300 digs. Riley Kallvig has 211 digs. Chase Kallevig has 145 digs. McMullen has 132 digs. Guetterman has 125 digs. McMullen has 426 assists. Guetterman has 384 assists.
Ratliff-Becher has received 595 serves. Riley Kallevig has received 417 serves. Chase Kallevig has received 209 serves. Jacobs has received 180 serves.
