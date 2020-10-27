LOUISBURG — The Lady Cats walked off their home court for the final time this season, defeating Piper in straight sets.
Louisburg defeated Piper by scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-16 on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Seniors on the court at home for the last time were Madison Quinn, Carleigh Pritchard, Sydney Keaton, Alison Prettyman and Alyse Moore.
The Lady Cats rallied from an 8-15 deficit to win the opening set 25-23. It was smooth sailing after that with a 13-point win (25-12) and a nine-point victory (25-16).
Rinny McMullen led the attack with 13 kills. Carleigh Pritchard returned to register 11 kills. Alyse Moore had six kills.
Davis Guetterman and McMullen each had three aces. Chase Kallevig had 14 digs. McMullen had 11 digs. Guetterman and Moore had 10 digs each.
Guetterman had 24 assists. McMullen had seven assists. Kallevig had five assists.
Louisburg (20-10) faced Bishop Miege (16-11) in the Class 4A regional in Eudora on Saturday, Oct. 24, falling in straight sets in one heck of a battle by scores of 25-27 and 20-25.
Kallevig leads the Lady Cats in serves received (348), digs (269) and aces (50). McMullen is the team leader in kills (198) and assists (410). Pritchard leads the team in blocks (34).
Pritchard has 163 kills. Moore has 159 kills. Kennedy has 131 kills. Allie Kennedy has 29 blocks. Emma Prettyman has 23 blocks. McMullen had 47 aces. Guetterman has 34 aces.
Moore has 184 digs. McMullen has 139 digs. Quinn has 133 digs. Guetterman has 237 assists. Kallevig has 87 assists.
Moore has received 283 serves. Quinn has received 193 serves.
