LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team wore pink warm-up T-shirts, pink socks and pink shoelaces during a Frontier League matchup against the rival Lady Panthers of Paola.
The Lady Cats were celebrating their annual Pink Out game in the ongoing fight against cancer at home Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Louisburg had a two-point lead against Paola in the final seconds, 38-36, when the Lady Panthers won the game on a baseline 3-pointer by Brayden Hanf.
Madilyn Melton and Alyse Moore were in double figures for the Lady Cats.
Melton scored 12 points. Moore posted 10 points.
Brooklyn Diederich had eight points. Delaney Wright, Haley Cain and Adyson Ross also scored.
It was a tough week for the Lady Cats.
Coach Shawn Lowry, who led the program for seven years, resigned on Monday, Feb. 3. Junior varsity coach Leanna Willer was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
The Lady Cats got a victory on the road, defeating Ottawa 41-24 Friday. Feb. 7. The Louisburg girls are 7-8 on the season.
