LOUISBURG — Fresh off a Cinderella storybook finish last season, which included a pair of regional upsets to advance to the state tournament, the Lady Cat softball team was looking to keep that slipper on in 2020.
The Louisburg Lady Cats softball team rallied from a 7-4 deficit to upset the second-seeded Ottawa Cyclones in their backyard in the semifinals of the Class 4A regional softball tournament. Louisburg scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning against Ottawa to upset the Cyclones 9-7 on May 14.
The Lady Cats were not done, breaking a 3-3 tie with a three-run seventh inning against Chanute in the championship game. Louisburg went on to win the game and take the regional crown with a 6-5 victory.
Louisburg, seeded 15th in the 18-team regional, opened its run to an improbable regional championship with a 17-2 victory against Parsons in a play-in game held at Louisburg on May 13. The Lady Cats were down 2-0 in that game.
The Louisburg Lady Cats had come-from-behind victories in two of its three regional victories and held on for a one-run victory in the championship game.
Seniors who were back for another run at state were Allie Boles, Riley Ratliff-Belcher, Lauren Cutshaw, Kayla Willey, Gabby Drugger, Kat Coolidge and August Daniels.
Boles, who plays shortstop and third base, signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Temple College in Temple, Texas.
Ratliff-Belcher plays catcher and outfield. Cutshaw catches and plays outfield.
Willey is an outfielder. Dugger plays outfield and second base.
Coolidge plays first base. Daniels is a pitcher.
“My biggest goal this season was to change the culture of Louisburg softball,” coach Nicholas Chapman said. “I want these girls to compete in everything they do, to be passionate about everything they do and be committed to being the best they can be.
“Just in two weeks, they had exceeded my expectations in that,” he said. “I want them to grow as a team and not a bunch of individual players. Our mantra this year was ‘doing what’s best for the team,’ sacrificing personal stats for the greater good, and they had bought into that from day one.”
State was a team goal for sure, Chapman said.
“The goal for the season was to get back to the state tournament,” he said. “A lot of girls who returned were a part of that team, and they got a taste of that feeling. I wanted to use that and make a run at a state championship this year and set that expectation for future Lady Cat softball players.”
