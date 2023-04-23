230426_mr_spt_lou_soft_01

LOUISBURG – The Lady Cats had quite a battle with Osawatomie in the first game of a doubleheader.

Louisburg used a two-run fifth inning to secure a 9-6 victory in the opener Thursday, April 20. The Lady Cats struck for five runs in the second inning and two runs in the third for a commanding 7-0 lead, heading into the fourth inning. Osawatomie made things interesting with a five-run fourth inning.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.