Louisburg infielder Adelynn Stohs runs down a fly ball during a recent home game. The Louisburg Lady Cats won a tight 9-6 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Osawatomie on Thursday, April 20, setting the stage for the sweep.
Osawatomie infielder Jillian Palmer steps on second base and checks on a play at first during a game against Iola on Tuesday, April 18. The Lady Trojans played a tough game on the road against Louisburg on Thursday, April 20.
Louisburg infielder Adelynn Stohs runs down a fly ball during a recent home game. The Louisburg Lady Cats won a tight 9-6 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Osawatomie on Thursday, April 20, setting the stage for the sweep.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg infielder Adelynn Stohs runs down a fly ball during a recent home game. The Louisburg Lady Cats won a tight 9-6 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Osawatomie on Thursday, April 20, setting the stage for the sweep.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Infielder Jenna Cauthon comes up throwing after fielding a ground ball for the Louisburg Lady Cats. Louisburg swept a doubleheader against Osawatomie at home Thursday, April 20.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Osawatomie infielder Jillian Palmer steps on second base and checks on a play at first during a game against Iola on Tuesday, April 18. The Lady Trojans played a tough game on the road against Louisburg on Thursday, April 20.
LOUISBURG – The Lady Cats had quite a battle with Osawatomie in the first game of a doubleheader.
Louisburg used a two-run fifth inning to secure a 9-6 victory in the opener Thursday, April 20. The Lady Cats struck for five runs in the second inning and two runs in the third for a commanding 7-0 lead, heading into the fourth inning. Osawatomie made things interesting with a five-run fourth inning.
The Lady Cats scored 11 runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 13-1 win in the second game for the sweep.
Olivia Fercho drove in three runs for Louisburg in the opener. Addison Mallet drove home two runs. Latham singled and scored.
Paytyn VanTyle pitched the complete game, allowing six runs on five hits. She struck out 10.
Lexie Palmer had two hits for Osawatomie and scored. Jules Beery singled, scored and drove in one run. Jaidyn Beery singled, drove in one run and scored. Jillian Palmer singled and scored. Cassie Cornelison and Joleigh Osborn scored.
Lexie Palmer started the game and took the loss. Jaidyn Beery pitched in relief.
Megan Quinn clubbed another home run for the Lady Cats in the second game. She drove in one run and scored twice.
Jenna Cauthon and Shyloh Waite doubled. Ashley Moreau, Katelyn McKain and Rylee Hickey each had two base hits.
Quinn pitched the complete game, allowing one run on three hits. She struck out four.
Jaidyn Beery singled twice for Osawatomie and drove in one run. Jules Beery scored. Lexie Palmer singled.
Jaidyn Beery started the game for the Lady Trojans. Brooklyn McClendon pitched in relief.
Osawatomie took two tough losses against Iola at home Tuesday, April 18, by scores of 8-5 and 12-6.
Kenzie Minden doubled and tripled twice in the first game. She drove in two runs and scored twice.
Jaidyn Beery singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Aly Basore singled and drove in two runs.
Cornelison singled, drove home one run and scored. Jillian Palmer, Jaycie Roseberry and Lexie Palmer singled and scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.