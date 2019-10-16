LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats and Eudora Lady Cardinals exchanged volleys in an epic match with all of the feel, excitement and deep breaths and applause of a state championship showdown.
It took 58 points to decide the first set at Louisburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The Lady Cats rallied from an 18-22 deficit to win the opening set 30-28.
It would be a tight match the rest of the way. Louisburg won the final two sets by four points, taking the second and third sets by scores of 25-21. The Lady Cats won the match three sets to none.
“That was a big match,” Louisburg coach Jessica Compliment said. “Eudora is a league school and we want to finish strong in league play. It is also an important win for our record and seeding in postseason play.
“This is a great win for our momentum moving forward and confidence,” Compliment said.
Rinny McMullen set Hailey Cain for a kill at 0-22. Erin Lemke tied the set at 24-24 with a kill down the line.
Elizabeth Jacobs had a kill down the line at 27-26. Carleigh Pritchard broke a tie with a tip at the net at 28-27. Jacobs broke another tie with a kill at 29-28. McMullen had a quick tip at the net to win the set 30-28.
Riley Kallevig had a pair of kills to make it 3-2 in the second set.
Jacobs tied the set at 6-6 with a kill. Lemke and Jacobs combined for a block.
Pritchard had a booming kill. Cain had a kill at 9-9. Alyse Moore delivered a booming kill at 12-12.
Kallevig had a kill at 13-12. McMullen made it 14-12 with a quick tip at the net. Pritchard had a kill at 15-13, and Eudora called a timeout at 16-13.
Lemke had a kill down the line as the Lady Cats started to take the set over at 18-14. Pritchard had a cross-court kill at 19-15. Lemke had a tip at the net at 20-16.
McMullen served an ace at 21-16. She had a great back-set to Moore for a kill at 22-16. Cain ended the set with a kill at 25-21.
Kallevig had a kill on a set from McMullen at 2-2 in the second set.
Lemke broke a tie with a kill at 6-5. She teamed up with Pritchard for a block at 7-6.
Lemke had a cross-court kill at 14-10. Kallevig served an ace at 15-13. Jacobs, Pritchard and Cain had kills as the Lady Cats made it 19-15. Moore had a block at 20-16.
Kallevig had a kill at 21-17. Pritchard had a huge kill in a one-point game, 21-20.
The Lady Cats went on to win the set 25-21, taking the match three games to none.
