LOUISBURG – Members of the defending substate champion Lady Cat basketball team picked up where they left off, hitting the floor running with a 3-0 start to the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Cat defense held Anderson County to eight points or less in all four quarters to seal a 48-22 victory in the home opener Friday, Dec. 10.
Adyson Ross and Jordan Mynsted both hit double figures for Louisburg. Ross posted 13 points. Mynsted had 10 points.
Ava Baker added six points. Emma Lohse and Delaney Wright each had five points. Brianne Kuhlamn, Delanie Talley and Emma Prettyman also scored.
Louisburg made 15 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. The Lady Cats sank 11 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Mynsted scored 16 points in a 43-31 victory at Burlington on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Wright had nine points. Ross and Kuhlman each posted five points. Lohse, Talley and Baker also scored.
Louisburg opened the season with a 36-27 victory at Tonganoxie on Friday, Dec. 3.
Mynsted and Prettyman were both in double figures. Mynsted had 11 points. Prettyman finished with 10 points.
Ross had five points. Sierra Hahn, Talley, Wright, Kuhlman and Lohse also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.