PAOLA – The Lady Cats owned the second and third quarters on their way to a 23-point victory against the rival Lady Panthers.
Louisburg outscored Paola 13-7 in the second quarter, and 13-7 in the third quarter in a 54-31 victory on the road Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Lady Cats, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, improved to 11-2 with the victory.
Following the game, the Paola Lady Panthers recognized seniors Morgan Clark and Rylee Pratt.
Both teams had trouble scoring in the opening frame with the Lady Cats holding a 10-6 edge.
Maggie Kauk had an offensive rebound and inside basket to give Paola a 2-0 lead. Madilyn Melton answered with a jump shot. Alyse Moore had a steal and a layup to make it 4-2. Ava Kehl had an offensive rebound and basket for Paola to tie the score with 4:05 left in the first quarter.
Paola took a major blow when all-league forward Kate Ediger went down with an ankle injury. She was examined by athletic trainer John Pomatto. Ediger was helped off the court. She was back on the bench with an ice pack on her ankle.
Dakiah Yates tied the score with an inside basket, making it 6-6.
Louisburg ended the quarter on a 4-0 run, including a 3-pointer by Megan Foote.
Paola started the second quarter strong. Kauk hit a 3-pointer. Yates made a great pass to Kehl for an inside basket. Yates hit a pair of free throws to give Paola a 13-12 lead with 5:21 left in the half.
The Lady Cats came roaring back. Melton hit a basket. Moore had a steal and a layup and it was quickly a seven-point, 20-13, lead for Louisburg on an 8-0 run.
Jordan Minstead made it a 12-0 run with a steal and a layup, increasing the lead to 23-13. Moore added another steal and a layup.
The Louisburg Lady Cats would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Melton had an offensive rebound and the basket to open the third quarter. She hit a pair of inside baskets to make it 34-15.
Minsted hit a jump shot. Brianna Kulman sank a baseline jump shot. Moore added a pair of free throws to make it 40-15 on a 12-0 run for the Lady Cats.
Emersyn Smith, a Paola junior, brought the Panther bench and Rat Pack to their feet with a 3-pointer from the baseline midway through the final frame.
Melton led the Lady Cats with 18 points. Mynsted posted 12 points. Moore and Foote each added eight points. Emma Lohse, Delaney Wright, Delanie Tally and Kuhlman also scored.
Kauk scored 10 points to pace Paola. Yates had eight points. Smith and Clark also scored.
