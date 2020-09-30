LA CYGNE — Lola Edwards, Reese Johnson and Claire Brown placed in the top five at the Ramsey Invitational at Prairie View High School, leading the Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team to the title.
Edwards set the pace for Louisburg on Thursday, Sept. 24, placing first in 20 minutes and 30 seconds. Johnson was runner-up in 21:11. Brown finished fifth with a time of 22:45.
Louisburg had a score of 19 to run away with the title, defeating second-place Anderson County by 35 points.
The Louisburg boys, led by top 10 performances by Carson Houchen and Cade Holtzen, placed second in the team standings with a score of 42. Fort Scott won the title with a score of 39.
Houchen placed seventh in 18:47. Holtzen was 10th with a time of 18:55.
Maddy Rhamy was eighth for the Louisburg girls, crossing the finish line in 23:01. Erin Apple was ninth in 23:12. Bree Gassman placed 13th in 23:34. Nova Ptacek was 15th in 23:55.
Madie Baker of Prairie View placed 19th in 24:30. Jessica Petric was 24th in 25:06. Ella McCammon finished 28th in 26:23. Peytin Murrison was 30th in 27:32. Darcy Haupt was 31st in 27:58. Quinn Browning placed 32nd in 28:46.
Ryan Rogers was 12th for the Wildcats in 19:02. Caden Bradshaw placed 14th in 19:12. Hayden Ross was 15th in 19:13. Noah Cotter finished 16th in 19:14.
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie was 19th in 19:47. Leo Martin of Louisburg placed 24th in 20:18. Sam Farley of Osawatomie was 27th in 20:47. Evan Ballinger of Prairie View was 29th in 23:07. Donovan Law of Prairie View finished 30th in 24:02. Josh Dokos of Prairie View was 31st in 25:22. Caleb Dokos of Prairie View placed 32nd in 26:40.
