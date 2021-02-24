LOUISBURG — The Lady Pirates upset the Lady Cats in a showdown with the Frontier League title hanging in the balance.
Piper defeated Louisburg at home Friday, Feb. 19, by a final of 48-35.
The Louisburg Lady Cats fell to 15-3 with the loss. Piper improved to 10-5.
Madilyn Melton led the Lady Cats offensively, scoring 13 points. Alyse Moore had 12 points.
Brooklyn Diederich, Jordan Mynsted and Megan Foote also scored.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
The Louisburg girls ran past Fort Scott on the road Thursday, Feb. 18, posting a 58-24 victory. Louisburg is 8-0 on the road this season.
Foote scored 13 points to pace Louisburg. Mynsted added 10 points.
Diederich finished with nine points. Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Moore and Melton also scored.
