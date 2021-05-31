WICHITA — The Lady Panthers were runner-up in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Paola posted 70 points in the meet held at Cessna Stadium on Friday, May 27. Andale scored 137.5 points for the state title. Eudora was third with 61.5 points. Louisburg had 43 points for fifth place in the team standings.
The Lady Panthers had four runner-up performances to spark their state runner-up day in Wichita,
Paola was runner-up in the 4x400-meter relay. Running the relay for the Lady Panthers were Addy Jones, Laudan Wilson, Maddie Pitzer and Marina Johnson.
Darian Hudgeons, Paola, placed second in the 3,200-meter run. Hudgeons was eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
Johnson, Paola, was runner-up in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.38.
Maggie Kauk, Paola, placed second in the long jump.
Delaney Wright turned in three gold-medal performances for the Louisburg Lady Cats. Wright won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.54. She had a time of 58.30 for first place in the 400-meter dash. Wright won the long jump with a leap of 18-2.25.
State Medalists
Pitzer, Paola, was third in the 300-meter hurdles. Kylee Slyer, Paola, placed seventh.
Hailey Schlup, Paola, placed third in the triple jump. Kauk, Paola, was fifth.
The Paola Lady Panthers were fourth in the 4x800-meter relay. Running the relay were Hazel Downum, Hudgeons, Wilson and Johnson.
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, was fourth in the discus. Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, placed sixth.
Alyse Moore, Louisburg, placed fourth in the javelin. Kuehl, Paola, was sixth.
Jade Meade, Paola, placed fifth in the shot put. Keana Palmer, Paola, was seventh.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed sixth in the 400-meter dash.
Schlup, Paola, was sixth in the long jump.
Class 5A
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:03.33. Running the relay were Jalyn Stevenson, Vienna Lahner, Emily Dowd and Izzy Williams.
Meredith Todd, Spring Hill, was third in the discus.
The Lady Broncos placed fourth in the 4x100-meter relay. Running the relay for the Lady Broncos were Payton Vogelbacher, Gavyn Hurley, Dowd and Williams.
Lahner, Spring Hill, was fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Allisyn Frank, Spring Hill, placed sixth in the long jump.
Williams, Spring Hill, placed eight in the 200-meter dash.
Class 3A
Amiah Simmons, Osawatomie, placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. She was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, was seventh in the high jump. Madison Ballou, Osawatomie, placed eighth.
Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, placed eighth in the long jump.
