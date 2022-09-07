Paola Lady Panther volleyball players Anna Kane, Ashley Ward, Maddie Pitzer, Avery Winterscheid, Maggie Kauk and Taryn Marcum celebrate a point on their way to defeating Louisburg on the road Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Maggie Kauk takes flight for a tip at the net against Louisburg.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Adyson Ross follows through on a kill for the Lady Cats in a volley against the rival Paola Lady Panthers during Louisburg’s home opener on Tuesday, Aug.30.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Taryn Marcum leaps for a service for the Lady Panthers against rival Louisburg.
LOUISBURG — Heading into the Paola volleyball team’s season opener at Louisburg, the Lady Panthers had not taken a single set from the Louisburg Lady Cats in four years.
The Paola Lady Panthers won the first set at Louisburg on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 25-16, but did not stop there, taking the match three games to one.
Paola won the match by scores of 25-16, 16-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
It was the first time Paola seniors Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk and Ava Kehl had defeated Louisburg, dating all the way back to seventh grade.
Louisburg took a 2-0 lead in the first set. Hailey Sword had a kill at 2-0.
Kauk had a tip at the net to tie it at 2-2. She broke a 3-3 tie with a kill. Pitzer pushed the lead to 5-3 with a deep set.
Kauk served an ace at 10-5. Pitzer made a block at 11-8. Avery Winterscheid made a huge dig as Paola won a long volley at 13-8. Pitzer fired in an ace at 17-9.
Claire Brown served in an ace for the Lady Cats at 11-17. Allie Kennedy blasted a kill down at 12-18.
Brylynn Wicker ended volleys for Paola with kills at 19-13 and 20-13. Winterscheid served back-to-back aces at 22-15 and 23-15. Jade Meade and Kauk had kills at 24-16 and 25-16.
Kennedy served an ace as the Lady Cats took a 5-2 lead in the second set. Adyson Ross had a kill at 6-3. Bronwynn Williams made it 7-3 with an ace.
The set was tied at 8-8 and 9-9. Brown made it 11-9 with a kill. Emma Prettyman had a kill at 17-13. Brown added kills at 21-15 and 22-15. Megan Quinn served an ace to push points to 23-16. Prettyman ended the set with a kill at 25-16.
Wicker had a block to give Paola a 3-1 lead in the third set. The set was tied at 6-6 on a kill by Sword for Louisburg.
Paola pushed points to 10-6. Kauk served an ace and had a kill to make it 12-7. Taryn Marcum fired in an ace at 14-9. Pitzer made a great set on a long volley and then had the kill at 15-10.
Anna Kane and Wicker had back-to-back kills for the Lady Panthers to increase the margin to 17-13.
Sword had back-to-back kills to bring Louisburg within three points at 18-15. Williams served an ace to make it a one-point game, 18-17. Ross had a tip at the net to tie the set at 18-18.
Winterscheid served an ace at 20-18. Louisburg answered with a kill by Williams. Kauk fired in an ace for Paola at 22-19.
Louisburg would not go quietly, making Paola work for every point. Brown had a kill, and Ross served an ace to make it 23-21. Brown ended a long volley with a kill to make it a one-point game, 23-22.
Kane had a kill for the Lady Panthers at 24-22. Kehl ended the set with a kill at 25-22.
The fourth set was tied at 3-3 and 4-4. Meade had a huge kill at 8-4.
Kauk ended a volley with a kill at 9-6. Kehl had a kill at 11-7. Pitzer made a quick set over to make it 13-9.
Wicker had a kill on a long volley at 18-11. Pitzer had the set and Marcum made a great dig during the volley.
Kennedy had a pair of kills for the Lady Cats to narrow the gap to five points at 18-13.
Kehl served an ace for the Lady Panthers at 20-13. Kauk had a stuff block and Meade had a kill to make it 23-15.
Pitzer had two kills to wrap up the set, 25-20, giving Paola the match three games to one.
Home Opener
The Lady Panthers defeated Leavenworth at home Thursday, Sept. 1, in three straight sets to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Paola won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-19.
