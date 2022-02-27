PAOLA – The end of each half was the difference as the Paola Lady Panthers fell to the Louisburg Lady Cats on senior night.
Louisburg owned the end of each half, taking a 51-33 victory at Paola on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Lady Cats had a 14-8 advantage in the second quarter and closed out the game with a 21-8 run in the fourth quarter.
The Louisburg Lady Cats won the game with tenacious defense and sharp shooting at the line. Louisburg held Paola to nine points or less in all four quarters. The Lady Cats outscored the Lady Panthers 20 to 13 at the free-throw line.
Kate Ediger, Mackenzie Kuehl, Anna Phillips, Emersyn Smith and managers Emma Boehm, Ariana Gallagher and Emma Kerley and their parents were recognized on senior night. Ediger, Kuehl, Phillips and Smith all started for Paola.
Ediger was a four-year letter winner for the Paola Lady Panthers. Kuehl was with the program all four years and lettered two seasons. Phillips played all four years, with two letters. Smith was with the program all four years, winning three letters.
Boehm has been with the team for four years, with three letters. Gallagher was with the program three years, with one letter. Kerley played and managed, spending four seasons with the team. She has one letter.
There was no place like the road for the rivalry this season. The road team won both meetings. Paola lost at home 51-33. The Lady Panthers had a 48-44 comeback victory at Louisburg on Feb. 1.
On senior night in Paola, Ediger led the Lady Panthers against Louisburg, posting 16 points.
Ava Kehl had six points. Ella Foster, Maggie Kauk, Phillips and Kuehl also scored.
Paola made 10 field goals. The Lady Panthers sank 13 of 24 from the line.
Jordan Mynsted and Adyson Ross both topped double figures for the Louisburg Lady Cats. Mynsted scored 18 points. Ross finished with 11 points.
Dalanie Tally had eight points. Brianne Kuhlman, Ava Baker and Emma Prettyman also scored.
Louisburg made 14 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Lady Cats sank 20 of 25 from the line.
Defense wins
The Paola Lady Panthers held Piper to less than 40 points in a 54-39 victory on the road Monday, Feb. 21.
Kehl led Paola with 19 points. Ediger posted 16 points.
Ella Foster, Jade Meade, Smith, Kauk and Kuehl also scored.
Paola took control of the game with a 16-6 run in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.