PAOLA — The Lady Panthers and the Lady Broncos tied for first place in the Paola Invitational track and field meet.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the boys team title.
Paola and Spring Hill each scored 150 points to share the girls team title in the meet held Thursday, April 8.
Louisburg posted 64.5 points for fifth place. Prairie View was sixth with 54.5 points.
The Louisburg boys scored 141 points. Paola was runner-up with 124 points.
Spring Hill was fourth overall, one point behind Eudora for third place, scoring 121 points.
Hailey Schlup of Paola won the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 9.75 inches.
Lady Panther Kenna Palmer placed first in the shot put with a mark of 35-7.
Spring Hill Lady Bronco Izzy Williams dominated in the sprints, winning gold in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She won the 100-meters in 12.96 and ran a time of 26.32 in the 200.
Vienna Lahner of Spring Hill set pace in the 800-meter run, winning the event in 2:27. She placed third in the 1,600-meter run.
Gavyn Hurley, Emily Dowd, Jalyn Stevenson and Williams won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.37. Hurley, Dowd, Stevenson and Williams also won the 4x400-meter relay in 4:08.
Delaney Wright of Louisburg won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.38. She also struck gold in the long jump with a leap of 17-2.25. Wright was second in the 200-meter dash.
Lady Cat Rinny McMullen placed first in the discus with a mark of 107-9.25. Mackenzie Kuehl of Paola was second. Meredith Todd of Spring Hill placed third.
Louisburg Wildcat Jaden Vohs won the 800-meter run in 2:09.
Cade Holtzen, Hayden Ross, Carson Houchen and Vohs won the 4x800-meter relay for the Wildcats, crossing the finish line in 8:52.
James Earlywine of Paola cleared 13-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Bo Robison of Paola placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 41-3.25. Layne Anderson of Paola placed second. Daniel Mitchell of Spring Hill was third.
Robison of Paola also won the javelin, placing first with a throw of 187-5.
Cadin Rhamy of Paola won the discus with a mark of 136-8.25. Jake Karr of Paola was runner-up. Chase Pritchard of Louisburg placed third.
Otto Knittel of Spring Hill placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.59. Knittel also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.36. He placed second in the javelin.
Garrah Bauer of Spring Hill won the long jump with a leap of 20-9.75.
Girls Results
Darian Hudgeons of Paola was second in the 1,600-meter run.
Lady Panther Kaylee Slyter placed second in the 100-meter hurdles. Jane Hough of Prairie View was third.
Maddie Pitzer placed second in the 300-meter hurdles for Paola. Slyter was third.
Alli Frank of Spring Hill was runner-up in the high jump. Pitzer of Paola was third.
Frank of Spring Hill placed second in the triple jump.
Stevenson of Spring Hill was second in the 400-meter dash.
Alyse Moore of Louisburg placed second in the javelin. Kuehl of Paola was third.
Hough of Prairie View placed second in the pole vault. Logan Kilby of Spring Hill was third.
Maggie Kauk of Paola was runner-up in the long jump. Stevenson of Spring Hill was third. Kauk placed third in the 100-meter dash.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed third in the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
Boys Results
Ben Wiedenmann of Louisburg was runner-up in the 200-meter dash. Damien Kline of Prairie View placed third.
Wildcat Justin Collins placed second in the 400-merer dash. He was third in the 100-meter dash.
Carson Houchen of Louisburg was second in the 1,600-meter run. Keen Knittle of Spring Hill placed third.
Mason Dobbins of Louisburg placed second in the 110-merer high hurdles. Tom Koontz of Louisburg was third.
Koontz of Louisburg was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Luke Faulkner of Louisburg placed second in the pole vault. Caden Caplinger of Louisburg was third.
Louisburg placed second in the 4x400-meter relay.
Damarius Bassett of Paola placed second in the shot put.
The Paola Panthers were second in the 4x100-meter relay. Spring Hill placed third.
Spring Hill was runner-up in the 4x800-meter relay.
Isaiah Whitley of Louisburg placed third in the high jump.
Nathan Vincent of Louisburg was third in the javelin.
Jeremy Bloodgood of Prairie View placed third in the 800-meter run.
