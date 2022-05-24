CHANUTE — The Paola Lady Panthers won the Class 4A regional track title at Chanute.
The Paola boys were runner-up in the team standings Friday, May 20.
Prairie View won the girls Class 3A regional at Chanute, capturing the first regional title in the history of the track and field program. The Lady Buffalos won the Pioneer League championship the week before for the first time since 1995.
The Louisburg Lady Cats and Wildcats, competing in the Class 4A regional at Eudora, were runners-up in the girls and boys team standings.
It was the first regional runner-up performance for the Lady Cats in 11 years.
The Wildcats scored 128 points, coming up just three points shy of regional champion Topeka-Hayden.
The Spring Hill Broncos and Lady Broncos competed in the Class 4A regional at Pittsburg on Thursday, May 19.
Maggie Kauk turned in a pair of gold-medal performances for the Lady Panthers and added a silver as well. Kauk, a junior, won the long jump with a leap of 17-9 and ran a time of 26.25 for first place in the 200-meter dash. She was runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 35-4.75.
Maddie Pitzer, Paola, swept the hurdles with first-place finishes in the 100-meter high hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Pitzer won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.60. She won the 300 hurdles in 48.91.
Paola senior Caden Rhamy was the Class 4A champion for the Panthers in the discus and the shot put. He won the discus with a mark of 156-1 and had a throw of 54-5.5 for first place in the shot.
Bree Allen, a freshman, had a day for the Lady Buffalos. Allen won the 1,600-meter run in 5:22 and set the pace in the 3,200-meters with a time of 12:26. She was runner-up in the 800 in 2:28.
Delaney Wright, a Louisburg senior, took the Eudora regional by storm. Wright had been fighting her way back from an injury that caused her to miss the last half of the basketball season. She has slowly been working her way back.
Wright led the Lady Cats with gold-medal performances in the long jump with a leap of 17-9.5, the 200-meter dash in 26.11 and set the pace in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00. She also ran a leg on the Lady Cats’ state qualifying 4x400-meter relay team that placed third. Wright is a three-time regional champion in the long jump and two-time regional champion in the 200 and 400.
Class 4A regional at Chanute
The Lady Panthers won the regional. The Paola boys were runner-up.
The Lady Panthers set the pace in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.66. Taryn Marcum ran the first leg of the race and made an incredible reach to get the baton to Anna Philips before falling hard onto the track.
Mackenzie Kuehl won the javelin with a mark of 142-3, setting a personal record.
Girls Runner-Up
Anna Phillips ran a time of 13.02 for second place in the 100-meter dash.
Boys Runner-Up
The Paola Panthers ran a time of 8:40 for second place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Braeden Whitehurst placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 17.73.
Samuel Johnson, cleared 12-6 for second place in the pole vault.
Landon Taylor ran a time of 42.92 for second place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Girls State Qualifiers
Long jump — Marcum, fourth
Triple jump — Marcum, fourth
Discus — Jade Meade, third; Kate Ediger, fourth
Javelin — Meade, fourth
Shot — Ediger, third
100 hurdles — Kylee Slyter, fourth
1,600 — Hazel Downum, third
300 hurdles — Slyter, third
Boys State Qualifiers
Pole vault — James Earlywine, third
Javelin — Brody Stewart, fourth
Shot — Wade Enman, fourth
4x800 — Paola, fourth
Class 4A regional at Eudora
The Louisburg Lady Cats and Wildcats were runner-up in the regional meet.
Emma Lohse and Emma Vohs broke school records during the meet.
Emma Lohse won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.38, breaking the school record. She placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Vohs set the pace in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:35, setting a new school record in the event.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross cleared 10-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Mason Dobbins went over the bar at 6-0 for first place in the high jump. Dobbins was runner-up in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.15. He placed third in the 200.
Tom Koontz won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.80. Koontz placed second in the 300 hurdles in 39.93.
Nathan Vincent had a mark of 178-4 for first place in the javelin.
Caden Caplinger, Ethan Ptacek, Dobbins and Koontz ran a time of 43.64 for first place in the 4x100-meter relay.
Girls Runner-Up
Mackenzie Rooney placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.98.
Corinna McMullen had a mark of 111-8 for runner-up in the discus.
Boys Runner-Up
Colyer Wingfield had a leap of 21-5.25 for second place in the long jump. He was third in the triple jump.
Ptacek ran a time of 51.51 for second place in the 400-meter dash.
Caplinger cleared 14-0 for second place in the pole vault.
Girls State Qualifiers
3,200 — Maddy Rhamy, fourth
4x400 — Vohs, Lohse, Rooney and Wright, third
Javelin — Katie Elpers, fourth
Boys State Qualifiers
200 — Cooper Hipp, fourth
1,600 — Jaden Vohs, third
3,200 — Jerynce Brings Plenty, fourth
110 hurdles — Nathan Apple, fourth
4x400 — Hunter Heinrich, Wingfield, Koontz, Ptacek, third
4x800 — Hayden Ross, Brings Plenty, Vohs and Heinrich, third
Class 3A regional at Chanute
The Lady Buffalos won the regional title for the first time in school history.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:13.
Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, had a personal record mark of 117-0 for first place in the javelin.
Girls Runner-Up
Jane Hough, Prairie View, placed second in the pole vault, clearing 9-6.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, ran a time of 15.65 for second place in the 100-meter hurdles.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.
Boys Runner-Up
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, was runner-up in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:55 and placed second in the 3,200 meters in 11:02. He qualified for state in the 800 with a fourth-place finish.
Girls State Qualifiers
200 — Jessica Petric, Prairie View, fourth
1,600 — Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, third
4x100 — Prairie View, third
3,200 — Teagarden, Prairie View, fourth
Class 5A regional at Pittsburg
The Lady Broncos swept the shot put, placing first, second and third. Avery Feeback won the event with a mark of 36-2.5, setting a personal record. Margo Todd was runner-up with a distance of 34-11.5. Kenzie Rios placed third.
Todd won gold in the discus with a mark of 126-1.
Collin Rooney dominated the hurdles for the Spring Hill Broncos, winning the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.31 and the 300 hurdles in 42.32.
Vienna Lahner won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16. She placed second in the 1,600 in 5:09 and was fourth in the 3,200.
The Lady Broncos set pace in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 4:16. Spring Hill placed second in the 4x800 in 10:47 and finished third in the 4x400.
Girls Runner-Up
Logan Kibley placed second in the long jump with a mark of 16-3.5. She was fourth in the triple jump.
Boys Runner-Up
Zach Knolwton placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.14.
Luke Bunker ran a time of 51.23 for second place in the 400-meter dash.
Aidan Palmer placed second in the discus with a mark of 137-4.
Cater Meek had a mark of 48-10.5 for runner-up in the shot put.
The Spring Hill Broncos were runner-up in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.80 and the 4x400-meter relay in 3:26.
Girls State Qualifiers
100 — Payton Vogelbacher, third
200 — Vogelbacher, third; Gavyn Hurely, fourth
3,200 — Kate Penhallow, third
High jump — Jenna Weber, third
Long jump — Hurley, third
Discus — Kaylee Oakes, fourth
Boys State Qualifiers
110 hurdles — Cody Hockett, third
Long jump — Daniel Mitchell, third
Triple jump — Carter Meade, fourth
Javelin — Joseph Dickie, fourth
