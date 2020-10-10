LOUISBURG – The Paola girls and Louisburg girls ran on the same course in a preview of the Class 4A regional later this month.
The Paola Lady Panthers were runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational held at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 9. Paola posted 59 points for second place in the team standings. Louisburg was fourth with 78 points, finishing two points behind Fort Scott.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the team title, scoring 39 points. Spring Hill will be running in a Class 5A regional.
Paola and Louisburg, returning state qualifying teams, have a hard road to state this season. Paola and Louisburg are in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin that features Baldwin, Eudora and Tonganoxie.
The top three schools in each regional advance to state. This leaves Paola, Louisburg and Tonganoxie to battle for the third team spot in the regional.
Lola Edwards led the Lady Cats on her home course, placing second with a time of 20 minutes and 26 seconds.
Vienna Lahner of Spring Hill placed third with a time of 20:42. Kate Penhallow of Spring Hill was fourth in 21:04. Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill ran a time of 21:19 for fourth place.
Tommy O’Leary of Spring Hill won the boys title, crossing the finish line in 17:52.
Louisburg was runner-up in the boys meet with 53 points, two points behind Fort Scott for the team title. Spring Hill placed third with 57 points. Paola was fifth.
Carson Houchen led the Louisburg boys, placing sixth with a time of 18:23. Teammates Ryan Rogers and Cade Holtzen were ninth and 10th. Rogers had a time of 18:57. Holtzen completed the course in 19:12.
Kael Knittel of Spring Hill placed third in the boys race with a time of 18:11. Hayden Ross of Louisburg was 12th in 19:23. Braden Stillmaker of Spring Hill placed 14th in 19:27.
Tanner Petillo of Paola placed 15th with a time of 19:30. Leo Martin of Louisburg was 16th in 19:31. Noah Cotter placed 17th for the Wildcats with a time of 19:49.
Rylan O’Hanlon of Spring Hill placed 19th for Spring Hill with a time of 19:55. Aiden Smith of Spring Hill was 20th in 20:09. Gavin Carter of Paola placed 26th at 20:15.
Sammy Downum of Paola was 27th in 20:19. Sawyer Richardson of Louisburg placed 28th in 21:19. Brayden Rockers of Paola was 30th in 21:47. Braeden George of Spring Hill placed 33rd in 22;14. Matthew Blackie of Paola was 34th in 24:05.
Mariana Johnson of Paola placed sixth in the girls varsity race with a time of 21:46 Maddy Rhamy of Louisburg was seventh in 21:48. Darian Hudgens of Paola placed eighth in 22:03. Alana Bollinger of Paola was ninth in 22:03.
Hazel Downum of Paola was 11th in 22:44. Kiana Navratil of Spring Hill placed 13th in 22:46. Kylie Rogers of Spring Hill was 14th in 23:00.
Claire Brow of Louisburg placed 15th in 23:26. Molly Murray of Spring Hill was 17th in 23:30. Shannon Saydee of Spring Hill placed 22nd in 23:55. Chloe Jones of Paola was 25th in 24:08.
Bree Gassman of Louisburg ran a time of 24:18 for 26th place. Nova Ptacek of Louisburg was 28th in 24:23. Kelsey Igert of Paola placed 29th in 24:37.
Erin Apple of Louisburg was 32nd in 25:05. Lily Woolsey of Paola placed 33rd in 25:16.
Braden Branine of Louisburg won the boys junior varsity race with a time of 21:32. Jasmine Hunt of Spring Hill ran a time of 25:03 to win the girls junior varsity race.
Kennady Wilkerson of Louisburg was runner-up in the girls race. Alexis French of Louisburg placed third. Delaney Wieland of Louisburg was fourth. Hailey Hodge of Spring Hill placed fifth.
Griffin Drew of Louisburg was third in the boys race. Landon Henry of Louisburg placed fourth.
