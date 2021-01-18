LOUISBURG – Marina Johnson had two pins as the Paola Lady Panthers won duals against Louisburg and Ottawa.
Paola opened its dual against Ottawa with back-to-back pins. Kailyn Younger, the state runner-up a year ago, had a pin for the Lady Panthers at 120 pounds.
Jordyn Knecht, defending state champion, won her 126-pound match with a pin.
Americus Harris was pinned in her match at 191 pounds.
Johnson ended the dual against Ottawa with a pin at 132 pounds.
Johnson opened the dual against Louisburg with a pin against Amber Pritchett at 143 pounds. Pritchett lost her match in a dual against Ottawa.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed third in the state in the inaugural season for girl high school wrestling in Kansas. Knecht, the regional wrestler of the year, and Younger led Paola to the third place finish with their first and second place finishes.
Knecht wrestled for Paola when it was a co-ed program, competing against the boys.
Wrestling for the Paola Lady Panthers this season are Knecht, Younger, Harris and Johnson.
Girls wrestling is new for the Louisburg Lady Cats as well. Representing the Louisburg girls team this season are Bailey Hallas, Cat Lizar and Pritchett.
