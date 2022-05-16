OTTAWA – The Paola Lady Panthers were runner-up in the Frontier League track and field meet, led by a pair of gold-medal, record performances from Maggie Kauk.
Kauk broke Paola High School records in the long jump and the triple jump, placing first in both events. She won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches, breaking the Lady Panther record and setting a new meet record in the process.
Kauk won the triple jump with a mark of 36-7. She added a fourth-place medal in the 200-meter dash.
The Lady Panthers placed second in the team standings with 107.5 points. Eudora scored 121.5 points to take the crown. Spring Hill was third (101) and Louisburg finished fourth (86).
The Louisburg Wildcats posted 122 points to place second in the boys team standings. Eudora won it all with 144 points. Spring Hill was fourth (83) and Paola finished sixth (49).
Maddie Pitzer captured a league title in the 300-meter hurdles for the Lady Panthers, crossing the finish line in 48.66. Pitzer was runner-up in the 100 hurdles. She was fifth in the high jump.
Kena Leonard and Jade Meade placed first and second in the shot put. Leonard won the event with a mark of 38-2. Meade placed second at 37-2.
The Lady Panthers placed second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.18.
Taryn Marcum placed third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump, winning a pair of league medals for the Lady Panthers.
Hope Bishop placed third in the high jump.
Tom Koontz led the Louisburg Wildcat boys, sweeping the hurdles. Koontz won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.59, setting a new league meet record. He set the pace in the 300 hurdles with a winning time of 39.39.
Nathan Vincent had a mark of 163-9 for first place in the javelin. He was seventh in the discus.
Hayden Feikert had a leap of 20-10.5 for first place in the long jump.
Mason Dobbins placed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.31. Dobbins cleared 6-2 for second place in the high jump. He was fifth in the 200.
Girls Champions
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.79. She placed second in the 100 in 12.68.
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, ran a time of 59.93 for first place in the 400-meter dash. She placed second in the 200-meter dash in 25.98. Wright had a mark of 18-1 for second place in the long jump. Her mark broke the previous league meet record, but landed her runner-up.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, placed first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:20. She was second in the 800 with a time of 2:23.
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, had a mark of 127-3 for first place in the discus.
The Louisburg Lady Cats ran a season-best time of 4:12 to win the 4x400-meter relay.
Girls Runner-up
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 12:30.
Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, cleared 4-10 for second place in the high jump.
Logan Kibley, Spring Hill, had a mark of 34-5.25 for second place in the triple jump. She was sixth in the pole vault and seventh in the long jump.
Margo Todd, Spring Hill, placed second in the discus with a mark of 120-7. She was third in the shot put.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos finished second in the 4x800 with a time of 10:56.
Girls Bronze
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed third in the 1,600. She was sixth in the 800.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, was third in the pole vault.
The Lady Broncos placed third in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x100.
Boys Champions
Caden Rhamy, Paola, won two events to lead the Panther boys. He placed first in the shot put with a mark of 55-3. Rhamy had a throw of 158-5 for first place in the discus.
Boys Runner-Up
Layne Anderson, Paola, was second in the triple jump with a mark of 39-9.
Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, placed second in the 400 with a time of 50.55.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, ran a time of 10:09 for second place in the 3,200.
The Spring Hill Broncos placed second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:26 and 4x800 in 8:47.
Boys Bronze
Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, placed third in the 100 dash and third in the 200 dash.
Other boys medalists were:
200 – Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, seventh
400 – Ptacek, Louisburg, fourth; Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, fifth
800 – Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, third; Blake Norman, Spring Hill, fifth; Tanner Petillo, Paola, sixth; Caden Bartek, Spring Hill, seventh
1,600 – Vohs, Louisburg, third; Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, fifth;
3,200 – Brings Plenty, fourth; Noah Cotter, Louisburg, fifth; Jack Janovich, Spring Hill, seventh
110 hurdles – Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, third; Nathan Apple, Louisburg, fourth
300 hurdles – Rooney, Spring Hill, third; Apple, Louisburg, sixth
4x100 – Louisburg, third; Spring Hill, fifth; Paola, sixth
4x400 – Louisburg, third; Paola, sixth
4x800 – Paola, third
High jump – Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, sixth; Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, seventh
Pole vault – Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, third; Samuel Johnson, Paola, sixth
Long jump – Mitchell, Spring Hill, fifth
Triple jump – Carter Meade, Spring Hill, fifth
Shot put – Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, third; Jackson Torrez, Spring Hill, sixth; Carter Meek, Spring Hill, seventh
Discus – Aiden Palmer, Spring Hill, fourth; Chase Pritchard, Louisburg, fifth; Grant Celano, Paola, sixth
Javelin – Max Perry, Paola, fifth; Joseph Dickie, Spring Hill, seventh
Other girls medalists were:
100 – Adelyn Bauer, Spring Hill, fifth; Ella Foster, Paola, sixth
200 – Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, sixth
800 – Emma Vohs, Louisburg, sixth
3,200 – Hazel Downum, Paola, fourth; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, sixth
100 hurdles – Kylee Slyter, Paola, sixth; Grace Awusa, Spring Hill, seventh
300 hurdles – Slyter, Paola, fourth; Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, seventh
4x400 – Paola, sixth
4x800 – Louisburg, fifth
High jump – Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, fourth;
Pole vault –Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, fifth
Long jump – Hurley, Spring Hill, fifth; Weber, Spring Hill, sixth;
Triple jump – Elizabeth Suter, Spring Hill, sixth
Shot put – Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, sixth
Discus – Kaylee Oakes, Spring Hill, fifth; Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, sixth
Javelin – Kuehl, Paola, fourth; Davis Guetterman, Louisburg, sixth
