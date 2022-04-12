PAOLA — The Lady Panthers and the Louisburg Wildcats won team titles at the Paola Invitational during a bone-chilling afternoon with everything from snow showers to sleet and rain.
Paola, the Class 4A state runner-up, posted 185 points for the team title Thursday, April 7. Spring Hill, the Class 5A regional runner-up last year, placed second with 136 points. Prairie View was third with 119 points. Louisburg had 86 points for fourth place. Osawatomie was 10th.
The Louisburg Wildcats, the defending Class 4A state champions, won the boys title with 198 points. Spring Hill was runner-up with 148 points. Paola had 115 points for third place. Prairie View placed ninth. Osawatomie was 10th.
The Paola Lady Panthers won six events on their way to the crown.
Maggie Kauk had two first-place performances to lead Paola. Kauk had a leap of 17-10 for first place in the long jump and won the triple jump with a mark of 34-4.75. She placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Maddie Pitzer placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.12. She was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles. Pitzer placed second in the high jump.
Mackenzie Kuehl had a mark of 124-3 for first place in the javelin. She placed third in the discus.
Kena Leonard, Paola, won the shot put with a mark of 37-4.5.
The Lady Panthers won the 4x100-meter relay in 52.89.
Jaden Vohs, Tom Koontz and Nathan Vincent each won two events to pace the Louisburg Wildcats in their run to the title.
Vohs placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13 and won the 1,600-meter run in 4:53.
Koontz swept the hurdles. He won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.10 and had a time of 42.17 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Vincent won the discus with a mark of 134-5 and had a throw of 141-1 for first place in the javelin.
Jerynce Brings Plenty won the 3,200-meter run in 10:33.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the 4x100-meter relay in 45.36.
Girls Champions
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.98 and the 200-meter dash in 28.51. Vohs was third in the 800.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, struck gold in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23 and the 1,600-meter run in 5:25.
Bree Allen, Prairie View, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:09. She was second in the 1,600-meter run.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, ran a time of 1:06.25 for first place in the 400-meter dash.
Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, cleared 5-0 for first place in the high jump.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, went over the bar at 8-0 to win the pole vault.
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, placed first in the discus with a mark of 102-11.
Spring Hill placed first in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:26 and won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:15.
Boys Champions
Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, won the 200-meter dash with time of 23.54 and the 400-meter dash in 53.50.
Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill, had a leap of 20-3.5 for first place in the long jump. Bauer was third in the triple jump.
Caden Rhamy, Paola, placed first in the shot put with a mark of 57-0.5. He was runner-up in the discus.
Layne Anderson, Paola, won the triple jump with a mark of 39-9.25.
Spring Hill set the pace in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:39.
Paola won the 4x800-meter relay in 9:07.94.
Girls Runner-up
Kylee Slyter, Paola, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. She was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Taryn Marcum, Paola, was second in the long jump and runner-up in the triple jump.
Jade Meade, Paola, was second in the shot put. She placed third in the javelin and fifth in the discus.
Margo Todd, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the discus. She placed third in the shot put.
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run.
Jane Hough, Prairie View, placed second in the pole vault.
Davis Guetterman, Louisburg, placed second in the javelin.
Boys Runner-up
Max Perry, Paola, placed second in the discus and was runner-up in the javelin.
Braden Whitehurst, Paola, placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles. He placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
Tanner Petillio, Paola, placed second in the 800-meter run.
Keon Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 100-meter dash.
Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, placed second in the 400-meter dash
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, was second in the 1,600-meter run.
Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, placed second in the high jump.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, was second in the pole vault.
Colyer Wingfield, Louisburg, was runner-up in the triple jump.
Other girls results:
100 — Jessica Petric, Prairie View, fifth; Kinley Baker, Prairie View, sixth; Ella Foster, Paola, seventh; Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, eighth.
200 — Petric, Prairie View, third; Anna Phillips, Paola, fourth; Foster, Paola, fifth; Kelsey Konitzer, Prairie View, sixth; Adelyn Bauer, Spring Hill, seventh.
400 — Addison Bond, Spring Hill, fourth; Addy Jones, Paola, fifth.
800 — Hazel Downum, Paola, sixth.
1,600 — Downum, Paola, fifth; Kally Stroup, Prairie View, seventh; Yazim Rutledge, Paola, eighth.
3,200 — Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, third; Erin Apple, Louisburg, sixth.
100 hurdles — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, third; Snyder, Prairie View, fifth; Jane Hough, Prairie View, seventh; Lillian Haney, Spring Hill, eighth.
300 hurdles — Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, third; Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, fourth; Hough, Prairie View, fifth; Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, sixth.
High jump — Loralei Harris, Spring Hill, fourth; Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, fifth; Hope Bishop, Paola, sixth; Camryn Grandon, Paola, eighth.
Pole vault — Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, fourth; Lexi Baker, Prairie View, fifth.
Long jump — Grace Bull, Paola, third; Weber, Spring Hill, fourth; Gavyn Hurley, Prairie View, fifth; Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, sixth; Lexi Baker, Prairie View, seventh; Laney Schaffer, Prairie View, eighth.
Triple jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, third; Maddie Baker, Prairie View, fourth; Schaffer, Prairie View, fifth; Lexi Baker, Prairie View, sixth; Jailyn Taylor, Paola, seventh; Loralei Harris, Spring Hill, eighth.
Shot put — Kate Ediger, Paola, fourth; Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill, fifth; Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, seventh.
Discus — Rios, Spring Hill, fourth; Ediger, Paola, seventh; Prettyman, Louisburg, eighth.
Javelin — Alexis Beckman, Spring Hill, fourth; Kylee Eastwood, Prairie View, fifth; Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, sixth; Kate Elpers, Louisburg, eighth.
Other boys results:
100 — Jackson Torrez, Spring Hill, third; Layne Anderson, Paola, fourth; Jovanni Blackie, Paola, sixth; Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, eighth.
200 — Cooper Hipp, Louisburg, third; Anderson, Paola, fourth; Stevie McGuire, Prairie View, sixth; J’Lee Collins, Louisburg, seventh.
400 — Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, third; Hunter Heinrich, Louisburg, fourth; Micah Sanders, Paola, seventh.
800 — Caden Bartek, Spring Hill, sixth; Calen George, Spring Hill, seventh.
1,600 — Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, third; Braden Stillmaker, Spring Hill, fifth; Oliver Knittel, Spring Hill, sixth; Devin Trent, Paola, eighth.
3,200 — Jack Janovich, Spring Hill, third; Hebert, Osawatomie, fourth; Noah Cotter, Louisburg, sixth; Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, seventh; Trent, Paola, eighth.
110-meter hurdles — Landon Taylor, Paola, fifth.
300-meter hurdles — Taylor, Paola, fourth; Nathan Apple, Louisburg, sixth.
High jump — Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, fourth; Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, fifth; Trey Myers, Louisburg, sixth.
Pole Vault — Samuel Johnson, Paola, fifth; Remington Rice, Louisburg, sixth.
Long jump — Mitchell, Spring Hill, sixth; Carter Meade, Paola, seventh; Petillo, Paola, eighth.
Triple jump — Meade, Paola, fourth; Mitchell, Spring Hill, fifth; Myers, Louisburg, seventh; Elias Pugh, Louisburg, eighth.
Shot put — Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, third; Torrez, Spring Hill, fourth; Wade Enman, Paola, fifth; Conner Lee, Louisburg, sixth; Jaymes Melton, Louisburg, seventh; Grant Celano, Paola, eighth.
Discus — Jarrett Williams, Prairie View, third; Celano, Paola, fourth; Lane Ryals, Louisburg, sixth.
Javelin — Ryals, Louisburg, fifth; Scott Thornton, Louisburg, sixth; Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill, eighth.
Eudora Quad
The Paola Panthers and Lady Panthers were both runner-up in the Eudora Quad on Tuesday, March 29.
The Paola girls posted 238 points for second place. The Paola boys were second with 183 points.
Pitzer tied for first in the high jump, clearing 5-0. She was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Kauk and Marcum placed first and second in the long jump and first and second in the triple jump.
Meade and Leonard were first and second in the shot put.
Kuehl and Meade placed first and second in the discus. Kuehl was runner-up in the javelin.
Kauk placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Downum was runner-up in the 800-meter run.
The Lady Panthers placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Lohaus-Fast and Anderson placed first and second in the 200-meter dash.
Whitehurst and Taylor were first and second in the 110-meter high hurdles. Whitehurst placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Rhamy placed first in the discus and second in the shot put.
Anderson placed first in the triple jump.
The Panthers won the 4x100-meter relay.
Lohaus-Fast placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Sanders was second in the 400-meter run.
Petillo placed second in the 800-meter run.
Emporia Relays
The Paola girls and boys placed in the top five at the Emporia Relays on Friday, April 1.
The Lady Panthers placed fourth in the team standings with 73.5 points. The Paola boys posted 71 points for fifth place.
Kuehl and Meade placed first and second in the javelin.
Kauk won the triple jump and placed second in the long jump.
Whitehurst won the 110-meter high hurdles and was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Rhamy placed first in the shot put. He was third in the discus.
Johnson was runner-up in the pole vault.
Anderson placed second in the triple jump.
Sanders was second in the 400-meter run.
Petillo placed second in the 800-meter run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.