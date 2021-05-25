PAOLA — The Lady Panthers and the Louisburg Wildcats captured team titles in the Class 4A regional track and field meet.
The Paola girls won the team title in dominating fashion, scoring 204 points to defeat runner-up Independence by 131 points at Panther Stadium on Friday, May 21.
Louisburg posted 168 points to win the boys team title. Paola was runner-up, scoring 138 points.
The Lady Cats scored 66 points for third place in the team standings.
Maddie Pitzer qualified for state in four events for the Lady Panthers. She swept the hurdles.
Pitzer ran a time of 15.66 for first place in the 100-meter high hurdles. She won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.01. Pitzer ran a leg on the 4x400-meter regional champion relay. She was runner-up in the high jump.
The Paola Lady Panthers won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:11.64 and placed first in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:29.64. Paola was runner-up in the 4x100-meter relay.
Marina Johnson, Lauden Wilson, Addy Jones and Pitzer ran the 4x400-meter relay.
Darian Hudgeons, Hazel Downum, Wilson and Johnson ran legs on the 4x800-meter relay team.
Taryn Marcum, Anna Phillips, Hailey Schlup ad Maggie Kauk ran on the 4x100-meter relay team.
Hudgeons and Johnson had three gold-medal performances in the regional meet.
Hudegons swept the distance events. She ran a time of 5:38.52 to win the 1,600-meter run. Hudgeons crossed the finish line in 12:22.90 for first place in the 3,200-meter run.
Johnson won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.7.
Delaney Wright won three events for the Louisburg girls. She ran a time of 26.30 for first place in the 200-meter dash. Wright set the pace in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.03. She had a 18-6.75 jump for first place in the long jump.
The Paola Panthers placed first, second and third in the shot put. Caden Rhamy was first with a mark of 50-2. Isaac Brakner was runner-up. Damarius Bassett finished third.
Rhamy turned in another gold-medal performance in the discus, winning the event with a mark of 148-11.
Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:45.26. He was fourth in the 800-meter run.
Vohs also ran the final leg on the 4x800-meter relay, moving the Louisburg Wildcats from second to first on his 800-meter run. Louisburg won the relay with a time of 8:32.69.
Tom Koontz, Louisburg, swept the boys hurdles. He won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.07. Koontz ran a time of 38.90 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Girls Champions
Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, placed first in the discus and the javelin. She had a mark of 111-9 for first place in the discus. Kuehl won the javelin with a mark of 127-7.
Schlup, Paola, won the triple jump with a mark of 34-8. She placed fourth in the long jump.
Boys Champions
Bo Robison, Paola, won the javelin with a mark of 170-7. He was runner-up in the long jump and triple jump.
Matt Dobbins, Louisburg, cleared 6-1 for first place in the high jump. Dobbins was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, went over the bar at 14-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Girls Runner-up
Kylee Slyter, Paola, placed second in the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
Kauk, Paola, was second in the long jump. She placed third in the 100-meter dash and third in the triple jump.
Jade Meade, Paola, was runner-up in the discus. She placed third in the javelin and the shot put.
Alyse Moore, Louisburg, placed second in the javelin.
Kate Ediger, Paola, was second in the shot put.
Boys Runner-up
Ben Wiedenmann, Louisburg, was second in the 200-meter dash.
Justin Collins, Louisburg, placed second in the 400-meter dash. He was third in the 100-meter dash.
James Earlywine, Paola, was second in the pole vault.
Jake Karr, Paola, placed second in the discus. Karr was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, was runner-up in the javelin.
The Wildcats were second in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.
Girls State Qualifiers
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, was third in the 400-meter dash. She was fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, finished third in the discus.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, placed third in the pole vault.
Phillips, Paola, placed fourth in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
Downum, Paola, finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
Hope Bishop, Paola, was fourth in the high jump.
Davis Guetterman, Louisburg, was fourth in the javelin.
Keana Palmer, Paola, placed fourth in the shot put.
Boys State Qualifiers
Tanner Petillo, Paola, was third in the 800-meter run.
Carson Houchen, Louisburg, placed third in the 1,600-meter run.
Devin Trent, Paola, was third in the 3,200-meter run. Ryan Rodgers, Louisburg, finished fourth.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, was third in the pole vault. Samuel Johnson, Paola, placed fourth.
Jay Scollin, Louisburg, placed third in the javelin. Nick Walker, Paola, was fourth.
The Paola Panthers placed third in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays. Paola was fourth in the 4x800-meter relay.
Jovanni Blackie, Jake Karr, Chris Lohaus-Fast and Brock Pitzer ran on the 4x100-meter relay.
Cutter Meade, Andy Linder, Tanner Petillo and Trent ran the 4x400-meter relay.
Landon Taylor, Braden Whitehurst, Petillo and Karr ran the 4x800-meter relay.
Whitehurst, Paola, was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lohaus-Fast, Paola, placed fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Nathan Apple, Louisburg, was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, placed fourth in the long jump.
