PAOLA - The Paola Lady Panthers captured the team title in the Tri-County Spotlight Virtual Track and Field Meet.
The virtual meet was conducted using freshman, sophomore and junior student-athlete personal records from the 2019 season. These athletes are sophomores, juniors and seniors this spring.
Student-athletes were put in their best events using traditional meet regulations of no more than four events per athlete and no more than three entries per event per school. No relays were done for this virtual meet.
The virtual meet was done with the five schools covered by the Tri-County Spotlight with Louisburg, Osawatomie, Paola, Prairie View and Spring Hill.
Special thanks to Richard Herman of Spring Hill for all of his time and effort in crunching the numbers and running the spreadsheet from the meet.
The Lady Panthers posted 207.5 points to win the virtual meet. The Spring Hill Lady Broncos were runner-up with 132 points. The Louisburg Lady Cats placed third with 118.5 points.
The Prairie View Lady Bufflos were fourth with 102 points. The Lady Trojans of Osawatomie finished fifth.
Mckenzie Gagnebin and Darian Hudgeons each won two events to lead the Lady Panthers.
Gagnebin won the shot put with a mark of 35 feet, 8 inches. Keana Palmer of Paola was runner-up with a mark of 34-75. Meredith Todd of Spring Hill placed third with a mark of 32-9.
Gagnebin had a mark of 114-11 for first place in the discus. Shelby Dunn of Prairie View placed second with a mark of 101-5. Rinny McMullen of Louisburg and Todd of Spring Hill tied for third with a mark of 100-11.
Hudgeons won the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 27.2 seconds. Brooke Allen of Prairie View was second in 5:48.8. Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill placed third in 5:52.
Hudgeons ran a time of 11:47.9 for first place in the 3,200. Allen of Prairie View was second in 12:35. Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill was third in 12:39.
Izzy Williams of Spring Hill placed first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Williams won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.42. Prairie View’s Jessica Petric was runner-up in 12.91. Rain Pugh of Louisburg placed third in 13.15.
Williams set the pace in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.41. Delaney Wright of Louisburg was runner-up in 26.24. Petric was third in 26.68.
Delaney Wright won two events for Louisburg. She ran a time of 1:00 for first place in the 400-meter dash. Lady Panther Sophie Jones and Kinley Baker of Prairie View had a photo-finish for second and third. Jones was second in 1:03.7. Kinley Baker of Prairie View placed third with a time of 1:03.9.
Wright also won the long jump with a leap of 17-11.75. Carlee Gassman of Louisburg had a leap of 17-1 for second place. Shelby Ratner of Paola was third with a mark of 16-10.75.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31. Allison Walania of Paola was second in 2:35. Chloe Jones of Paola placed third in 2:36.
Shelby Ratner of Paola won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.75. Sydni Keagle of Louisburg was runner-up in 16.0. Michayla Canfield of Paola placed third in 16.81.
Carlee Gassman of Louisburg ran a time of 46.69 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Ratner of Paola was second in 49.22. Canfield of Paola placed third in 49.3.
Teammates Alli Frank and Jordyn Anderson of Spring Hill cleared 5-2 to tie for first place in the high jump. Morgan Clark of Paola cleared 4-10 for third place.
Ali Frank also placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 35-9.5. Hailey Schlup of Paola was second with a mark of 34-7.75. Hannah Reif of Paola placed third with a mark of 31-10.
Avery Graham of Louisburg won the pole vault. Kassidy Blann of Paola was runner-up. Lauren VanDestegg of Spring Hill was third.
Alyse Moore of Louisburg won the javelin with a mark of 131-9. Mackenzie Kuehl of Paola was second with a mark of 122-6. Dunn of Prairie View was third with a mark of 105-1.
Other results from the girls virtual track meet were:
100 – Anna Phillips, Paola, fourth; Wright, Louisburg, fifth; Kinley Baker, Prairie View, sixth; Ariel Alcorn, Prairie View, seventh; Olivia Amos, Spring Hill, eighth
200 – Alcorn, Prairie View, fourth; Sophie Jones, Paola, fifth; Baker, Prairie View, sixth; Emily Dowd, Spring Hill, seventh; Pugh, Louisburg, eighth
400 – Jordyn Anderson, Spring Hill, fourth; Dowd, Spring Hill, fifth; Petric, Prairie View, sixth; Tristin Bright, Paola, seventh; Gracie Richmond, Paola, eighth
800 – Kristian Nelson, Spring Hill, fourth; Ashton Bishop, Paola, fifth; Madison Brown, Prairie View, sixth; Bailey Hallas, Louisburg, seventh; Caitlin Wright, Prairie View, eighth
1,600 – Lily Hermes, Paola, fourth; Lahner, Spring Hill, fifth; Tristen Haddock, Paola, sixth; Peyton Murrison, Prairie View, seventh; Lacie Kallevig, Louisburg, eighth
3,200 – Hermes, Paola, fourth; Murrison, Prairie View, fifth
100 hurdles – Liza Heide, Prairie View, fourth; Madison Reif, Paola, fifth; Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, sixth; Shelby Grandon, Louisburg, seventh
300 hurdles – Heide, Prairie View, fourth; Kaylee Slyter, Paola, fifth; Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, sixth; Keagle, Louisburg, seventh; Snyder, Prairie View, eighth
High jump – Lorelei Harris, Spring Hill, and Grandon, Louisburg, tie for fourth; Da’sha Mcarthur, Paola, and Heather Hudson, Paola, tie for sixth.
Long jump – Frank, Spring Hill, fourth; Keagle, Louisburg, fifth; Alcorn, Prairie View, sixth; Schlup, Paola, seventh; Amos, Spring Hill, eighth
Triple jump – Phillips, Paola, fourth
Pole vault – Kailyn Younger of Paola, and Malee Rutherford of Louisburg tied for fourth; Brown of Prairie View, sixth; Caitlin Ingram, seventh
Shot put – Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill, fourth; Shea O’Hara, Louisburg, fifth; Shelby Dunn, Prairie View, sixth; Michaeluah Bartlett, Prairie View, seventh; Cayden Forrester, Louisburg, eighth
Discus – Kuehl, Paola, fifth; Caitlyn Rexroat, Spring Hill, sixth; Aiyana Penca, Louisburg, seventh; Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, eighth
Javelin – Emersyn Smith, Paola, fourth; Rexroat, Spring Hill, fifth; Jada Bryant, Paola, sixth; Rios, Spring Hill, seventh; Davis Guetterman, Louisburg, eighth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.