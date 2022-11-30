SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Broncos captured an undefeated Frontier League championship this season, going a perfect 8-0 in league play.
The Broncos had a tough draw in the Class 5A state soccer playoffs. Spring Hill, the No. 4 seed, faced No. 13 seed St. James Academy. The Spring Hill Broncos (11-6-0) fell to the St. James Thunder by a final of 3-1.
Spring Hill had eight players selected to the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team.
Senior Jaycob Campos, senior Jacob Brueckner, sophomore Parker Simon and sophomore Seth Oberkrom were recognized on defense. Midfielders honored were sophomore Jake Rainforth, junior Denis Martinez and sophomore Zack Brueckner. Senior Caleb Brueckner was named to the team at forward.
Seven players from the Louisburg Wildcat program were selected to the Spotlight soccer team.
Senior Brecon Klugman was selected to the team at keeper. Defenders named to the team were senior Matthew Sword and senior Ayden Deterding. Senior Toby Espina Roca was recognized at midfield. Forwards honored were senior Colin McManigal, senior Cade Gassman and senior Gavin York.
The Paola Panthers, who won their first round Class 1-4A state playoff game, had six players named to the Spotlight team.
Senior Blake Ramsey was named to the team at goalie. Defenders honored were senior Carden Escobar, junior defender Connor Barnum and senior Patrick Reeder. Sophomore Max Worden was selected at midfield. Senior Hayden Worden was recognized at forward.
Spring Hill Bronco Caleb Brueckner was named the Spotlight offensive player of the year. Louisburg Wildcat Brecon Klugman was named the Spotlight defensive player of the year. (See related stories)
Spring Hill Broncos
Caleb Brueckner scored 14 goals and added 14 assists to lead the Broncos to the Frontier League championship.
Jacob Brueckner scored 10 goals with four assists. He was a defender who helped push the offensive attack.
“Although he plays left back for us, Jacob was an integral part of our attacking scheme,” Spring Hill coach Eric Swartz said. “He is always looking to connect passes to our front three and making a run into the attack as a fourth midfielder. Even when he does go up though, he is never slow to come back to his defensive responsibilities.”
Jake Rainforth was a starting cornerback for the Spring Hill defense.
Zach Brueckner was a cornerback, standing guard in front of the Spring Hill goal with Rainforth.
“Jake and Zach are, without a doubt, the two best cornerbacks in the league,” Swartz said. “Our team only gave up two goals in league play. They are the No. 1 reason for that.”
Jaycob Campos played left wing and center midfield. He scored five goals and added four assists.
Simon and Oberkrom also helped anchor one of the stingiest defenses in the league.
Louisburg Wildcats
Brecon Klugman posted six shutouts on the season. He made 113 saves.
Matthew Sword was a shutdown center back for the Wildcats.
“Matthew has been our center back the last two years and has been a key player on our defense,” Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said. “He is a vocal player who does an outstanding job organizing the defense and adapting when we are in transition. He was also named our team Defensive MVP for this season.”
Ayden Deterding was another back who helped anchor the defense for the Louisburg Wildcats.
“He was a quiet leader on the field,” Bovaird said. “He played incredibly solid defense for us throughout the season.”
Espina Roca was a tough defender in the midfield, who also pushed the offensive attack. Espina Roca had six goals and five assists. He won the team’s 2022 Total Wildcat Award. Espina Roca scored two game-winning goals.
“Toby moved up to midfield for us after starting on defense for us the last three years,” Bovaird said. “He was a motivational player for us.”
Colin McManigal led the Louisburg Wildcats with 12 goals, including five game-winning goals. He added three assists.
“It was amazing as a coach to watch him with the ball at his feet,” Bovaird said. “He would regularly take on two, three, sometimes four defenders and get a shot off.
“While you would not see him hit too many flashy moves, you would see him drop his shoulder, unafraid of taking kids on,” Bovaird said.
Cade Gassman finished the season with five goals and four assists. He scored two game-winning goals.
“Cade’s contributions to the team could be seen every minute of every game, as he was our vocal leader and nearly all of our offense began with him,” Bovaird said.
Gavin York started the season as a forward. Midway through the season he transitioned to outside back where he became a key part of the team’s defense.
Paola Panthers
Carden Escobar played in 12 games for the Paola Panthers. He played defense and midfield, helping push the offensive attack at times. He had three goals and two assists.
“He played defense for us this season and never subbed out,” Paola coach Trevor Gallagher said. “His talent and playmaking ability is a high level.”
Hayden Worden scored six goals with nine assists on the season.
“He played mostly left wing and center midfield,” Gallagher said. “He rarely subbed and created almost all of our offensive opportunities.”
Blake Ramsey played tough in goal, keeping the Paola Panthers in a lot of games.
Connor Barnum and Patrick Reeder were defenders for the Panthers, protecting the goal.
Max Worden helped push the attack from his midfield position.
Tri-County Spotlight Soccer
Goalie — Brecon Klugman, Louisburg, SR
Goalie — Blake Ramsey, Paola, SR
Defender — Jaycob Campos, Spring Hill, SR
Defender — Carden Escobar, Paola, SR
Defender — Jacob Brueckner, Spring Hill, SR
Defender — Connor Barnum, Paola, JR
Defender — Seth Oberkrom, Spring Hill, SO
Defender — Matthew Sword, Louisburg, SR
Defender — Patrick Reeder, Paola, SR
Defender — Parker Simon, Spring Hill, SO
Defender — Ayden Deterding, Louisburg, SR
Midfield — Max Worden, Paola, SO
Midfield — Jake Rainforth, Spring Hill, SO
Midfield — Toby Espina Roca, Louisburg, SR
Midfield — Denis Martinez, Spring Hill, JR
Midfield — Zack Brueckner, Spring Hill, SO
Forward — Cade Gassman, Louisburg, SR
Forward — Colin McManigal, Louisburg, SR
Forward — Hayden Worden, Paola, SR
Forward — Gavin York, Louisburg, SR
Forward — Caleb Brueckner, Spring Hill, SR
All-Frontier League
Goalie — Brecon Klugman, Louisburg, SR; Blake Ramsey, Paola, SR
Defenders — Jaycob Campos, Spring Hill, SR; Carden Escobar, Paola, SR; Jacob Brueckner, Spring Hill, SR; Matthew Sword, Louisburg, SR; Parker Simon, Spring Hill, SR
Midfielders — Jake Rainforth, Spring Hill, SO; Toby Espina Roca, Louisburg, SR; Dennis Martinez, Spring Hill, JR; Zack Brueckner, Spring Hill, SO
Forwards — Cade Gassman, Louisburg, SR; Seth Oberkrom, Spring Hill, SO; Colin McManigal, Louisburg, SR; Hayden Worden, Paola, SR; Gavin York, Louisburg, SR; Caleb Brueckner, Spring Hill, SR
Class 5A All-State
First Team
Midfielder — Caleb Brueckner, Spring Hill, SR
Second Team
Midfielder — Jacob Brueckner, Spring Hill, SR
Class 4A All-State
First Team
Forward — Cade Gassman, Louisburg, SR
Forward — Colin McManigal, Louisburg, SR
Second Team
Midfielder — Toby Espina Roca, Louisburg, SR
Honorable Mention
Goalie — Brecon Klugman, Louisburg, SR
Defender — Matthew Sword, Louisburg, SR
Defender — Gavin York, Louisburg, SR
