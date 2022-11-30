221207_mr_spt_sh_soccer

SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Broncos captured an undefeated Frontier League championship this season, going a perfect 8-0 in league play.

The Broncos had a tough draw in the Class 5A state soccer playoffs. Spring Hill, the No. 4 seed, faced No. 13 seed St. James Academy. The Spring Hill Broncos (11-6-0) fell to the St. James Thunder by a final of 3-1.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos