LOUISBURG – Emma Lohse is headed to Washburn University for track and field.
Lohse, a Louisburg senior, is a member of the Lady Cats track and field program.
She made her collegiate decision official recently, signing a national letter of intent to run track at Washburn University during a ceremony at Louisburg High School. Lohse was surrounded by family and friends for the signing.
“Having the opportunity to compete at the college level is really something I never thought I would be able to do,” Lohse said. “Going into last track season I really wanted to continue running in college, however, with the little experience I had I didn't know if I would be able to.”
Lohse was recruited by Washburn University to run the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
She competed in track and field in seventh grade. Lohse returned to the sport as a junior last season.
“Coming back and competing, I knew I could succeed but I didn't know I would come this far in my track career with a short amount of time to accomplish something,” she said. “I learned that it is possible.
“Ever since my freshman year coach Andy Wright had been trying to convince me to come out for track,” Lohse said. “I finally did my junior year.”
Lohse was glad to be back on the track. She was back home, in her element on the track.
“Going into my first track season since seventh grade, I knew what I was capable of and it was definitely the best decision I have ever made,” Lohse said. “My favorite part of track is definitely the competition and the environment. Running against some of the top sprinters in our league is the best feeling.”
Lohse was a Tri-County Spotlight Girls Track and Field Team performer last season. She placed fourth in the 400-meter dash at the Class 4A state meet in Wichita.
Washburn is a great fit, Loshe said. She made a college visit, meeting the Washburn University track and field coaches and some of the student athletes. It did not take her long to know this was going to be her new home.
“Some of the things that led me to signing with Washburn were the coaching staff and the girls I got to meet when I visited,” Lohse said. “I fell in love with the school and the indoor facility and the fact it felt like home.”
Lohse plans on majoring in kinesiology. Emma is the daughter of John and Sarah Lohse of Louisburg. Her brothers, Jett and Gavin, also joined her at the signing.
