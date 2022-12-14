221214_mr_spt_lohse

Louisburg senior Emma Lohse signed a national letter of intent to join the Washbun University track and field program. Pictured with Emma are (in front, from left) her mother, Sarah, and her father, John; (back row) her brothers, Jett and Gavin.

 Submitted Photo

LOUISBURG – Emma Lohse is headed to Washburn University for track and field.

Lohse, a Louisburg senior, is a member of the Lady Cats track and field program.

