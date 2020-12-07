LOUISBURG – Trailing in the final minutes of its season opener at home, the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team had to put Tonganoxie on the line.
Tonganoxie stepped up to the free-throw line and protected its lead, sinking eight of 10 in the fourth quarter in a 63-56 loss for Louisburg on Friday, Dec. 4.
The Wildcats were outscored 20-17 in the first quarter, and 19-11 in the second quarter.
Louisburg held Tonganoxie to 12 points in each of the final two quarters, but had just 10 points in the third quarter. An 18-12, fourth-quarter run came up short.
Louisburg had three players in double figures.
Weston Guetterman led the Wildcats with 20 points. He made seven field goals with a pair of 3-pointers and four free throws.
Julian Margrave posted 17 points. He made seven field goals with two 3-pointers and one free throw.
Ben Guetterman finished with 13 points. He sank five field goals, including two 3-pointers, and added two free throws.
Michael Seuferling scored six points.
Musgrave had an offensive rebound and dunk as the Wildcats made it a five-point game in the first quarter, trailing 12-7.
Weston Guetterman sank a layup, an inside shot and a 3-pointer to close the gap to three points, 17-14, in the final minute of the opening quarter.
The teams traded 3-pointers at the end of the frame. Tonganoxie sank one and Musgrave answered for the Wildcats.
Tonganoxie hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Ben Guetterman had a steal and a layup to make it a 9-point game with 7:31 left in the third quarter, 39-30.
Tonganoxie made an inside basket on one possession and then a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 44-30.
Mustgrave sank an inside shot, and Sueferling hit a 3-pointer as the Wildcats made it a 10-point game, 45-35.
Weston Guetterman sank a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, making it 51-41. He had a steal and a layup as Louisburg clawed to within six points.
Margrave had a steal and layup, closing the margin to four points, 51-47.
Ben Guetterman had a put-back, and then sank a 3-pointer on a great pass from Weston Guetterman for a one-point game, 53-52, with less than five minutes to go.
Tonganoxie sank the next two baskets. The Chieftains sank four free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
