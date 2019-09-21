WELLSVILLE – The Louisburg boys and girls cross country teams placed third in the Wellsville Invitational.
The Wildcats had a score of 91, placing third behind Central Heights and Burlington in the meet Thursday, Sept. 19. Central Heights had a team score of 29. Burlington was a distant second at 98.
The Lady Cats had a team score of 78. Central Heights won the title with a score of 60. Fort Scott was runner-up with a score of 60.
Anthony Davis led the Wildcats, placing sixth with a time of 18 minutes, 24 seconds.
Carson Houchen placed 15th in 19:32 to medal for the Louisburg boys. Ryan Rogers placed 23rd in 19:46. Teammate Cade Holtzen was right behind him in 19:47 for 24th place. The top 25 runners medaled in the meet.
Trinity Moore led the Lady Cats, covering the course in 21:30 for sixth place. Carlee Gassman of Louisburg was 12th with a time of 22:06.
Brooke Allen set the pace for Prairie View, placing 13th in 22:09.
Reese Johnson of Louisburg finished 14th with a time of 22:15.
Maddie Baker of Prairie View won the final medal for the varsity girls race, placing 25th in 23:39.
Other results from the girls meet were: Peyton Murrison, Prairie View, 31st; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 36th; Kennady Wilkerson, Louisburg, 40th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 52nd; Ruth Minster, Louisburg, 53rd; and Josie Teagarden, Prairie View, 54th.
Other results from the boys varsity race were: Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 39th; Evan Murphy, Louisburg, 40th; Tristian Hammer, Osawatomie, 56th; Theo Hebert, Osawatomie, 64th; Thaid Timblin, Osawatomie, 67th; Sam Farley, Osawatomie, 69th; Justin Bradley, Osawatomie, 71st; Josh Dokos, Prairie View, 76th; and Caleb Dokos, Prairie View, 79th.
Junior Varsity
Tessa Thompson of Osawatomie placed seventh in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 26:20.
Jessica Petric of Prairie View was ninth in 26:29. Emily Williams of Louisburg ran her way into the top 10, finishing 10th in 26:34.
Other junior varsity girls results were: Bailey Ann Ballou, Osawatomie, 11th; Hailey Pope, Osawatomie, 14th; Nevaeh Baldovin, Osawatomie, 16th; Alexis French, Louisburg, 20th; Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, 26th; Melia Rutherford, Louisburg, 33rd; Natalie George, Louisburg, 34th; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie,37th; Azillia Reed, Osawatomie, 41st; Kaitlynn Fanning, Osawatomie 42nd; Jenna Thompson, Prairie View, 44th; Andrea Gaza, Louisburg, 51st; Megan Foote, Louisburg, 52nd; and Toni Caplinger, Louisburg, 53rd.
Tyler Dethridge of Louisburg ran a time of 21:37 for ninth place in the junior varsity boys race.
Other results from the boys junior varsity race were: Braden Branine, Louisburg, 17th; Trent Allen, Louisburg, 20th; Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, 21st; Jonathan Hebert, Osawatomie, 22nd; Leo Martin, Louisburg, 26th; Jacob Mitzner, Osawatomie, 32nd; Leonardo Flores, Osawatomie, 37th; Chase Homrighausen, Osawatomie, 41st; Kaeden Carver, Osawatomie, 56th; Tyler Manning, Osawatomie, 57th; Connor Pixler, Osawatomie, 67th Griffin Drew, Louisburg, 69th; Donovan Law, Prairie View, 73rd; Drake Baus, Louisburg, 74th; Jack Farley, Osawatomie, 75th; Sam Wheeler, Louisburg, 76th; and Purno Sangma, Louisburg, 77th.
