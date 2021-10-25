BALDWIN CITY – Louisburg added to its dynasty at the Class 4A regional cross country meet, qualifying the boys and girls team for state.
Jaden Vohs and Jerynce Brings Plenty placed in the top 10, leading Louisburg to runner-up in the team standings at the Baldwin City Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Emma Vohs was in the top 10 to help guide the Lady Cats to third place.
It is the second year in a row the Louisburg boys and girls teams qualified to run at state together. The girls have qualified for state five straight years. The boys are making their second straight trip.
It was quite a race for the boys team title as the Louisburg Wildcats finished just one point behind the Bishop Miege Stags for the crown.
The Louisburg boys had a score of 72 for second place in the regional. Bishop Miege won the team title with a score of 71. Eudora was third with a score of 83. Paola was seventh in the team standings.
Jaden Vohs placed third with a time of 16 minutes, 39 seconds. He ran an average mile time of 5:21. He was first-team all-regional with the performance.
Brings Plenty finished eighth in 17:29. He was second-team all-regional.
Devin Trent led the Paola Panthers, placing 15th with a time of 17:55. He missed qualifying for state as an individual by five places. He was honorable mention all-regional.
Noah Cotter had a big race for the Wildcats, placing 18th in 17:58. He was honorable mention all-regional.
Leo Martin of Louisburg was 21st with a time of 18:11, running down honorable mention all-regional honors. Hayden Ross placed 22nd in 18:12.
Emm Vohs placed fifth for the Lady Cats, crossing the finish line in 20:25. She ran an average mile of 6:34. Vohs was first-team all-regional with her performance.
Eudora won the team title with a score of 32. Baldwin was second with a score of 40. Louisburg placed third in the standings with a score of 89. Paola was seventh.
Madison Rhamy of Louisburg ran a time of 20:50 for 11th place. She was second-team all-regional.
Lady Cat Reece Johnson was 18th in 21:26. She was honorable mention all-regional.
Other girls results were: Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, 27th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 28th; Alana Bollinger, Paola, 35th; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 36th; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 37th; Anna Poe, Louisburg, 40th; Kailyn Younger, Paola, 44th; Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 46th; Hazel Downum, Paola, 48th; Kelsey Igert, Paola, 52nd.
Other boys results were: Cutter Meade, Paola, 31st; Tanner Petillo, Paola, 35th; Carden Escobar, Paola, 36th; Gavin Carter, Paola, 43rd; Landon Henry, Louisburg, 45th; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 47th; Patrick Reeder, Paola, 49th; Samuel Downum, Paola, 62nd.
