GARNETT — The Wildcat boys won the team title at the Randy Howater Invitational and the Lady Cats were runner-up.
It was quite the varsity debut for Jaden Vohs and Jerynce Brings Plenty, who finished first and second to lead the Louisburg boys on the Garnett Country Club Course on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Emma Vohs also ran in her first varsity race for the Lady Cats, placing fourth to bring home a medal.
Jaden Vohs ran a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds to set the pace. Brings Plenty finished the course in 18:13.
As for Emma Vohs, she medaled fourth to lead the Lady Cats and help them to a runner-up team finish.
The Louisburg boys won the meet with 42 points, finishing 12 points ahead of second-place Iola.
Noah Cotter placed 13th place in 19:32. Leo Martin was 17th in 19:52. Ryan Rogers placed 19th and Hayden Ross was 26th. Sawyer Richardson finished 35th.
Jaden Vohs, Cotter, Martin, Rogers and Ross all won medals for placing in the top 30.
Vohs ran a time of 21:50 to lead the way for the Lady Cats.
The Lady Cats had 67 points for runner-up. Lola Edwards started but did not finish the race due to an injury.
Reese Johnson placed eighth in 22:41. Maddy Rhamy finished 10th in 22:50. Vohs, Johnson and Rhamy won medals.
Bree Gassman was 32nd in 22:51. Nova Ptacek placed 36th. Erin Apple was 40th.
