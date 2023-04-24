LOUISBURG – The Wildcats and Lady Cats made their presence felt in their own back yard, going first and second in the team standings at the Louisburg Invitational track meet.
Mason Dobbins placed first in four events, and Nathan Vincent won three events as the Louisburg boys posted 250 points to take the team title Thursday, April 20.
Emma Lohse ran down gold in three events as the Louisburg girls turned in a runner-up team performance with 137 points.
The Spring Hill girls won the team title with 188.5 points. Prairie View was third with 96.5 points.
Spring Hill was third in the boys standings with 81 points. Osawatomie scored 44 points for fourth place.
Dobbins placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles, first in the 200-meter dash and first in the high jump.
Vincent placed first in the shot put, javelin and discus.
Caden Caplinger placed first in the pole vault. Nathan Apple won the 300-meter hurdles. Jerynce Brings Plenty placed first in the 800-meter run. Hunter Heinrich won the 400-meter dash. Cloyer Wingfield took gold in the triple jump.
Ashton Moore, Caplinger, Dobbins and Wingfield placed first in the 4x100-meter relay.
Blaise Vohs, Cade Gassman, Wingfield and Heinrich won the 4x400-meter relay.
Colton Blue, Vohs, Brings Plenty and Heinrich placed first in the 4x800-meter relay.
Emma Lohse placed first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Mackenzie Rooney, Suzanna Dansel, Kendall Crossley and Lohse won the 4x100-meter relay.
Emma Vohs placed first in the 400-meter dash. Katie Epplers won the javelin. Rooney placed first in the 300-meter hurdles.
3,200 – Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, first; Brody Whitaker, Osawatomie, second
1,600 – Hubert, Osawatomie, first; Brings Plenty, Louisburg, second;
100 – Jackson Torrez, Spring Hill, first; Caplinger, Louisburg, second; Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, third
200 – Torrez, Spring Hill, second
110 hurdles – Apple, Louisburg, second
400 – Vohs, Louisburg, second
Long jump – Wingfield, Louisburg, second; Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, third
High jump – Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, second; Gassman, Louisburg, third
Shot put – Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, second; Carter Meek, Spring Hill, third
Discus – Torrez, Spring Hill, second; Josh Goodwin, Prairie View, third
Pole Vault – Cooper Wingfield, Louisburg, second
Triple jump – Trey Myers, Louisburg, third
Javelin – Miles Pankey, Spring Hill, third
800 – Bree Allen, Prairie View, first; Payton Hines, Spring Hill, second; Leila Haddad, Spring Hill, third
1,600 – Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, first; Delanie Tally, Louisburg, second; Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, third
High jump – Maddi Baker, Prairie View, first; Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, second; Aubrey Meder, Spring Hill, third
Long jump – Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, first; Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, second; Crossley, Louisburg, third
Discus – Margo Todd, Spring Hill, first; Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, second
Pole Vault – Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, first; Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, second; Addie O’Hanlon, third
3,200 – Sophie Rivers, Spring Hill, first; Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, second; Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, third
Shot put – Todd, Spring Hill, second; Prettyman, Louisburg, third
Triple jump – Kilbey, Spring Hill, second; Baker, Prairie View
Javelin – Prettyman, Louisburg, second; Kally Stroup, Prairie View, third
200 – Hurley, Spring Hill, second
100 hurdles – Baker, Prairie View, second
400 – Delanie Fox, Prairie View, second; Meder, Spring Hill, third
100 – Dansel, Louisburg, third
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.