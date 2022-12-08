221214_mr_spt_lou_boys_01

LOUISBURG – After a one-point first quarter,13-12, the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team began to pull away from Burlington in its home opener.

Louisburg outscored Burlington 39 to 29 the rest of the way, winning it by a final of 52-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

