Louisburg boys open season with road, home victories

Dec 8, 2022

Louisburg senior post player Colyer Wingfield chases down a loose ball during the Wildcats home opener against Burlington on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Wingfield scored a team-high 21 points in a 52-41 victory.

Louisburg forward Isaiah Whitley dribbles away from a pair of Burlington defenders Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Wildcat Trey Myers, a senior guard, dribbles past a Burlington defender.

Louisburg senior guard Cade Gassman passes the ball around a Burlington defender. LOUISBURG – After a one-point first quarter,13-12, the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team began to pull away from Burlington in its home opener.Louisburg outscored Burlington 39 to 29 the rest of the way, winning it by a final of 52-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.The Louisburg Wildcats improved to 2-0, getting the season started on the road with a 46-32 victory at Tonganoxie on Friday, Dec. 2.Senior 6-3 post player Colyer Wingfield led the Louisburg offense against Burlington, posting a game-high 21 points.Senior guard Cade Gassman added seven points. Junior guard Luke Hill posted seven points.Trey Meyers, a senior guard, and junior guard Nathan Parker each had five points. Isaiah Whitley and Conlee Hovey also scored.Defense set the tone for the Louisburg Wildcats in the season opener at Tonganoxie.The Wildcats forced 24 turnovers, using those extra possessions to turn in a 14-point victory. Louisburg scored 21 points off the turnovers.Louisburg held Tonganoxie to 11 points in the first half.It was tough night from the floor as the Wildcats shot just 31 percent. However, Louisburg dominated n the boards with 21 offensive rebounds.The second shots on offense from the rebounds and the extra possessions off turnovers helped seal the win.Senior post player Mason Dobbins had nine rebounds with seven off the offensive glass. Whitley grabbed four rebounds off the offensive glass.Wingfield led the Wildcats offensively with 20 points. He added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.Myers hit double figures with 11 points. Brock Vohs, Hovey and Parker also scored.Gassman led the defense with five steals. 