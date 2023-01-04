WICHITA — The Louisburg Wildcats placed third in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
The Louisburg boys posted 67 points to take third in the team standings during the two-day meet held at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.
Andale won the team title with 92 points. Chanute was runner-up with 71 points.
The Louisburg Wildcats nearly swept the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing first, second and fourth.
Tom Koontz ran a time of 14.61 seconds for first place. Mason Dobbins ran a personal-record time for runner-up. Nathan Apple also ran his best time of the season, finishing fourth.
Koontz ran a school-record time of 38.98 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Caden Caplinger cleared 14 feet, 6 inches for first place in the pole vault.
Nathan Vincent placed third in the javelin.
Louisburg Wildcats Hunter Heinrich, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek and Koontz placed fourth in the 4x400-meter relay.
Dobbins placed fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.78.
Jaden Vohs placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
Dobbins, Caplinger, Ptacek and Koontz ran a time of 44.05 for sixth place in the 4x100-meter relay.
Hayden Ross, Jerynce Brings Plenty, Heinrich and Vohs ran a time of 8:32 for seventh place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Ptacek, Louisburg, finished eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.4.
