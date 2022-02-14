LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcat basketball team played with heart, fighting back from a 15-2 run to open their winter homecoming game against the Spring Hill Broncos.
It would be a long climb to dig out of the hole. When the Wildcats got back into the game, the Broncos went on another run to pull away in a 71-50 victory Friday, Feb. 11.
During court warming ceremonies held at halftime, Isaac Guetterman and Reese Johnson were crowned the king and queen of winter homecoming. Other court warming royalty were Aubryn Berck, Chase Kallevig, Corinna McMullen, Aiden Barker, A.J. Arriola and Carson Kern.
The Wildcats cut the deficit to seven points by the end of the first quarter, trailing 18-11. Louisburg held a 17-13 advantage in the second quarter, making it a three-point game, 31-28, at the intermission.
Spring Hill regained control of the game with a 26-9 third-quarter run and would go on to win it by 21 points.
Michael Seuferling led the Louisburg Wildcats with 16 points. He made seven field goals and added a pair of free throws.
Colyer Wingfield finished with eight points. Kern, a king candidate, posted seven points.
Maverick Rockers and Mack Newell each had six points. Hunter Rogers and Guetterman also scored.
Louisburg made 20 field goals, including six 3-pointers. The Wildcats sank four of 10 from the free-throw line.
Daniel Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points for the Spring Hill Broncos. Mitchell made nine field goals, including seven 3-pointers. He added one free throw.
Kameron Crotchett and Reece Clauder also topped double figures. Crotchett posted 14 points. Clauder finished with 10 points.
Luke Metcalf had nine points. Chase Bond added eight points. Porter Jones and James Allen also scored.
Spring Hill made 28 field goals, including 10 shots from 3-point range. The Broncos sank five of nine from the line.
