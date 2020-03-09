IOLA – Heading into the fourth quarter, the Louisburg boys basketball team trailed Iola by 20 points in the first round of the Class 4A substate.
The Wildcats were down 50-30 with eight minutes left to play on the road Wednesday, March 4.
Louisburg scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 62-62, sending the game into overtime. With 10 seconds left in regulation the Wildcats were down 62-60. Weston Guetterman made a basket to even the score with 2.9 seconds left.
Guetterman had a pair of steals that led to layups at the other end.
The Wildcats lost the game 77-68, falling to 8-13 on the season.
Seniors ended their high school basketball careers for the Louisburg Wildcats were Garrett Rolofson, Michael Waldron and Noah Bell.
Louisburg fought back the whole night. The Wildcats were outscored 15-10 in the first quarter and by 14 points at the half, 30-16.
It was a 20-point game at the end of the third quarter.
With a little over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were within three points, 57-54. Louisburg was on a 24-7 run.
The Wildcats ended the fourth quarter on a 32-12 run to extend the game into overtime.
Julian Margrave scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats. He had nine rebounds and two assists.
Weston Guetterman posted 17 points. He had six assists and three rebounds.
Rolofson had 12 points. He had nine rebounds and three assists.
Ben Guetterman scored nine points. Guetteman had seven rebounds and one assist.
Waldron scored six points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. He had three rebounds and one assist.
Weston Guetterman and Waldron each had four steals.
Margrave had a blocked shot.
