LOUISBURG — No matter what the scoreboard lights reveal at the end of a game, the Louisburg boys basketball team is going to do things the Wildcat way.
Louisburg is ready to chase down another substate championship for a return trip to the state tournament, but first and foremost is the way in which the Wildcats approach that goal.
“Our team goals are to represent our school and community with pride each night we take the floor,” Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel said.
Thirty-one players are out for the Louisburg Wildcat program this season, including six letter-winners.
The Wildcats return three senior letter-winners and three junior letter-winners. Seniors back to lead the team include guard Michael Seuferling, guard Maverick Rockers and guard Isaac Guetterman. Juniors returning are forward Colyer Wingfield, forward Mack Newell and guard Cade Gassman.
“We have had a good first two weeks of practice,” Pfannenstiel said. “We have a good group of kids that work hard and play together.”
Pfannenstiel is entering his fifth season with the Louisburg Wildcats.
Louisburg wen 18-7 a year ago, winning the Class 4A regional and sending the team to the state tournament.
“To be successful this season we need to play to our strengths and play well together as a team,” Pfannenstiel said.
The Frontier League is always a tough one, Pfannenstiel said. The Louisburg Wildcats have to be ready to play every night they take the court.
“The Frontier League is tough night in and night out,” he said. “Based on who returns the most, I would say Piper and Eudora will be really good this year.”
