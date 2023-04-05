LOUISBURG — The Wildcat boys track and field team is on a quest to bring home another state trophy.
Louisburg placed third in the state last season, scoring 67 points in the two-day state meet in Wichita.
Caden Caplinger of Louisburg takes flight during a successful attempt in the pole vault. Caplinger won the event at the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Seven state medalists are back to lead the Louisburg boys this season. Caden Caplinger, Nathan Vincent, Hunter Heinrich, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek, Mason Dobbins and Jerynce Brings-Plenty are ready to score points for the Wildcats again this spring.
“We are coming off an amazing season in 2022, finishing third place as a team at the state championships,” Louisburg boys coach Andy Wright said. “I would like to see us continue that high as we return eight state qualifiers, with eight state medalists.
“There will be some big shoes to fill in the sprints and distance events from last year’s seniors,” he said. “I am confident that we have underclassmen that are up to the challenge. I am really looking forward to another great season with some great athletes to work with.”
Caplinger placed first in the state meet in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet, 6 inches.
Vincent had a new personal record throw of 183-5 for third place in the javelin.
Heinrich, Wingfield, and Ptacek are back from the 4x400 relay team that placed fourth in the state with a time of 3:30.
Dobbins placed fifth in 200-meter dash with a time of 23.78. Dobbins, Caplinger, Ptacek return from the 4x100-meter relay team that was sixth in the state meet. Brings-Plenty and Heinrich ran on the 4x800-relay team that was seventh in the state.
Ptacek placed eighth in the 400-meter dash. Wingfield qualified for state in the long jump. Dobbins competed at state in the high jump. Brings-Plenty ran the 3,200 at state.
The Louisburg Lady Cats return five state medalists.
Emma Lohse ran a time of 12.49 for fourth place in the 400-meter dash.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross cleared 10-0 for fifth place in the pole vault.
Emma Vohs placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:42.
Katie Elpers had a personal record mark of 122-1 for seventh place in the javelin.
Maddy Rhamy broke her own school record in the 3,200, placing seventh with a time of 12:28.98.
Mackenzie Rooney qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lohse, Vohs and Rooney are back from the Lady Wildcats state qualifying 4x400-meter relay team.
Other letter-winners back for the Louisburg boys are: Nathan Apple, hurdles; Jackson Rooney, shot put; Isaiah Whitley, jumps and relays; Jace Hovey, sprints, long jump; Trey Meyer, jumps; Andrew Brown, distance; Leo Martin, distance; Noah Carter, distance; Elias Pugh, jumps; J’Lee Collins, sprints; Jaymes Melton, throws; and Ashton Moore, sprints.
Sports Editor
