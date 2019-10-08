LOUISBURG — Cade Gassman scored the game-winning goal as the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team defeated Tonganoxie in overtime, 3-2.
The victory was the 100th for Louisburg coach Kyle Conley. He is 100-46-4.
Louisburg trailed Tonganoxie 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Wildcats scored at the end of the first half to make it a 2-1 game at the intermission.
Louisburg tied the game at 2-2 in the second half, and Gassman won it in overtime. The Wildcats remained undefeated, improving to 9-0-1 on the season.
“It was quite the game to get my 100th win as a head coach,” Conley said. “It seems to be this boys team’s style to have a little adversity and fight back to overcome it. This group of boys is such a fun group. They work hard and never get discouraged. I couldn’t be prouder of this group.
“It’s been a wild seventh season of coaching, but I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Conley said. “The groups of kids I have had the privilege to work with are who made this possible. Without those hardworking kids and devoted families none of this would be possible.”
Due to wet conditions on Thursday, Oct. 3, the Louisburg soccer game against Baldwin was moved to the turf field at Wildcat Stadium.
Louisburg and Baldwin wore pink for “Pink Out” to bring awareness to the fight against cancer.
Senior captain Ryan Haight made his way back to the lineup after an injury and scored to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Baldwin scored eight minutes into the second half to tie the game and went on to win it 2-1, handing Louisburg its first loss of the season.
“The Baldwin game was tough. I felt we played well and the better scoring opportunities, but they were able to capitalize on their limited chances,” Conley said. “As frustrating as the result was, we played for something bigger than soccer that night.
“Both coach McCune and I have dealt with cancer in our immediate families and wanted to do something like this for several years, but Thursday night we were able to finally make it happen,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out. The money raised will go to a Louisburg family dealing with this terrible illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.