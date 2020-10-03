LOUISBURG – The state-ranked Lady Cat volleyball team dominated at home, sweeping Tonganoxie in three straight sets.
Louisburg won the Frontier League match by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-12 on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Emma Prettyman opened the first set with a block, and two kills to give Louisburg an early 3-1 lead.
Allie Kennedy had a stuff block at 4-1, a kill at 5-2 and another block at 7-2. She then fired in aces at 10-4 and 13-4.
Adyson Ross had a tip at the net at 14-4. Rinny McMullen had a tip for a point at 15-4. Prettyman had a kill at 19-9. Kennedy had a kill at 20-9.
Chase Kallevig served an ace at 21-9. Kennedy had a kill at 24-10. The Lady Cats went on to take the first set 25-10.
Louisburg fell behind 0-2 in the second set. The Lady Cats came right back on a kill by McMullen and a kill and a block by Prettyman for a 3-2 lead. Alyse Moore served six points in a row to make it 6-2.
Kallevig served an ace at 8-4. Kennedy had a block at 12-4, a tip at the net at 13-6 and a stuff block at 15-6. McMullen had a kill at 17-6 as Kallevig served for her seventh straight point.
Moore had a kill at 20-9. Louisburg won the second set by a final of 25-9.
The Lady Cats were down 0-2 in the third set. Kallevig tied things up at 3-3 with an ace. McMullen had a kill at 4-3. Kallevig served another ace at 6-3. Kennedy had a kill at 7-3.
McMullen made it 8-3 with a kill. She added a tip over the net at 9-4. McMullen served in an ace at 10-4. She served three straight points to make it 12-4.
Alison Prettyman had a kill at 13-5. Kennedy had a kill at 14-6, and served an ace at 15-6. Emma Prettyman had a kill at 18-9.
McMullen had a kill off a Tonganoxie player at 19-10. Kennedy had a stuff block at 20-10. Kallevig served four points in a row to make it 22-10.
Kennedy finished the third set off with a kill at 23-11, a stuff block at 24-11 and an ace at 25-12.
