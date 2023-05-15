230517_mr_pao_spt_soft_01

LOUISBURG — Only one team could advance to regionals, as it turned out, and the Louisburg Lady Cat softball team punched its ticket with a dramatic walk-off, two-run homer by Izzy Moreland in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Louisburg doubleheader at home against rival Paola took four days to play due to a rain postponement Tuesday, May 9.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

