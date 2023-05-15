Izzy Moreland fires a pitch home for Louisburg in the first game of a doubleheader against Paola on Tuesday, May 9. Moreland hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh in a 2-1 victory.
Paola catcher Ava Kehl tags out Louisburg’s Ashley Moreau on a great throw to the plate from centerfielder Krislyn to end a threat in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday, May 9.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola second baseman Makayla Hendrickson reaches to snag the ball while covering first base on a bunt by Louisburg. Ashley Moreau, running, was called safe on a tie.
LOUISBURG — Only one team could advance to regionals, as it turned out, and the Louisburg Lady Cat softball team punched its ticket with a dramatic walk-off, two-run homer by Izzy Moreland in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Louisburg doubleheader at home against rival Paola took four days to play due to a rain postponement Tuesday, May 9.
The Lady Cats trailed 1-0 heading into the home half of the seventh inning and won it on Moreland’s two-run blast.
Paola still had an outside chance of qualifying for regional play with a split, so the second game of the doubleheader was played Friday, May 12.
Krislyn Hadlock singled twice and drove in one run as the Paola girls took game two 3-1.
The Lady Panthers still needed some help to move on and did not get it, finishing the season with a record of 6-14. Seniors playing in their final game for Paola were pitcher Jacie Collier and catcher Ava Kehl.
Louisburg improved to 7-13 and a berth in the regional tournament with the split.
Moreland was the hero of the opener for the Lady Cats, securing Louisburg’s trip to the Class 4A regional tournament. She not only hit the game-winning, two-run homer, but also pitched the complete game for the win. Moreland allowed one run on six hits, striking out 14 in seven innings.
Collier pitched well but caught the loss. She allowed two runs on five hits, striking out seven.
Addy Stohs singled and scored for Louisburg. Megan Quinn and Ashley Moreau singled.
Hadlock kept it a 1-0 game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a great throw to Kehl at the plate to tag out Moreau.
Ellie Smail singled and drove in one run for Paola. Hadlock had two base hits and scored. Avery Winterscheid and Hayley Hines singled.
Collier held Louisburg to one run on four hits in the second game, notching the victory. She struck out four.
Hadlcok singled twice and scored. Winterscheid and Hines singled. Smail stole two bases.
Delaney Nelson singled twice and scored for Louisburg. She also stole a base.
Brynley Bauer and Moreland singled.
Quinn started the second game, giving up two runs on five hits. Moreland pitched two innings in relief.
