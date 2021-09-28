LA CYGNE — The Louisburg Lady Cats placed first and the Wildcats were runner-up in the Ramsey Cross Country Invitational at Prairie View.
Senior Jaden Vohs set the pace for the Louisburg boys, winning the varsity race with a time 17 minutes, 30 seconds. Vohs is taking the sport by storm in his first year out for the program.
Louisburg freshman Jerynce Brings Plenty was right behind his teammate, finishing second in 17:43.
Fort Scott won the boys team title with a score of 37. Louisburg was five points back at 42.
Bree Allen, a Prairie View freshman, dominated on her home course, winning the girls varsity race with a time of 20:32.
“Bree Allen is having a great year so far,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “She and the rest of the team put in the time this summer to be ready for the season and have been working hard each week to improve. Bree’s times have decreased steadily each week. She is finishing first or second every meet. Bree has a fierce competitive streak, and combining that with natural talent and a willingness to work hard for a goal, she’s hard to stop.”
Sophomores Emma Vohs and Maddy Rhamy finished second and third for the Lady Cats. Vohs placed second in 21:13. Rhamy ran a time of 21:42.
Louisburg won the title with 35 points. Prairie View was second in the team standings with a score of 51.
Prairie View freshman Wylie Teagarden placed fifth in the girls race with a time of 22:06.
“This group of freshmen girls, Bree, Wylie Teagarden, Ryleigh Leuker, Kally Stroup, along with upperclassmen Jessica Petric and Kelsie Konitzer have been focused this year, not only on individual success, but also on success as a team,” Caldwood said. “Each one is running for the other.”
Louisburg senior Reece Johnson won a medal, placing sixth with a time of 22:27. Stroup, Prairie View, placed 12th in 23:17. Nova Ptacek, a Louisburg junior, finished 14th in 23:42. Louisburg sophomore Erin Apple placed 17th with a time of 24:04. Bree Gassman, a Louisburg junior, was 19th in 24:16.
Other girls varsity results were: Petric, Prairie View, 22nd; Konitzer, Prairie View, 25th; Ashlyn Kennedy, Prairie View, 29th; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie, 22nd; Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, 33rd; Christi McCoy, Osawatomie, 34th; and Claire Eble, Osawatomie, 35th.
Osawatomie sophomore Luke Hebert ran a time of 18:31 for sixth place.
Noah Cotter, a Louisburg sophomore, ran down a medal. Cotter placed 11th in 18:43.
Louisburg junior Leo Martin placed 14th with a time of 19:12. Hayden Ross, a Louisburg senior, was 20th in 19:44.
Other results from the boys varsity race were: Landan Henry, Louisburg, 23rd; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 26th; Paul Kuhn, Osawatomie, 28th; Kayden Pearson, Osawatomie, 29th; Alex Petty, Prairie View, 31st; and Donavan Law, Prairie View, 33rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.