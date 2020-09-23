WELLSVILLE — The Louisburg Lady Cats and Wildcats captured cross conry team titles in the Wellsville Invitational.
Lola Edwards and Reece Johnson finished first and second to pace the Lady Cats to the title at Wellsville on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Carson Houchen and Cade Holtzen led the boys to the team title, placing in the top 10.
Edwards won the girls varsity race, crossing the finish line in 21:02. Johnson was second. Claire Brown finished seventh. Other girls results were: Bree Gassman, Louisubrg, 11th; Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, 12th; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 17th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 22nd.
Houchen placed fifth for Louisburg. Holtzen was ninth. Other reults were Caden Bradshaw, Louisburg, 13th; Hayden Ross, Louisburg, 15th; Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 16th; Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 21st; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 30th; Sam Farley, Osawatomie, 31st; Braden Branine, Louisburg, 34th.
