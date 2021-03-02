LOUISBURG — Brooklyn Diederch, Alyse Moore, Madilyn Melton and Megan Foote all scored as the Louisburg Lady Cats celebrated senior night with a victory over the rival Paola Lady Panthers.
The Lady Cats led by 11 points at the half, 24-13, but the Lady Panthers clawed to within seven points, 30-23, entering the fourth quarter.
Louisburg went on a 14-3 run in the final frame, defeating Paola 44-26. Moore and Melton each had five points in the quarter.
During ceremonies held after the girls game, seniors Deiderich, Moore, Melton and Foote were recognized with their parents.
Foote, Moore and Melton topped double figures.
Foote scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cats.
Moore posted 11 points. Melton had 10 points.
Adyson Ross, Jordan Mynsted and Diederich also scored.
Dakiah Yates scored nine points for Paola. Ava Kehl and Maddie Pitzer each had four points. Maggie Kauk, Kate Ediger, Anna Phillips and Morgan Clark also scored. Clark celebrated her 18th birthday Thursday.
Foote opened the game with a 3-pointer for the Lady Cats. Moore made a layup on a great pass from Diederich to make it 5-2 midway through the quarter.
Melton sank an inside basket right before the buzzer, pushing Louisburg’s lead to three points, 12-9.
Moore made a basket to increase the lead to five points early in the second quarter. The Lady Cats led by 11 points at the intermission.
Yates had a steal and passed the ball to Kauk for the layup, making it 26-17 just 49 seconds into the second half.
Foote answered for the Lady Cats with her second 3-pointer of the night.
Pitzer sank a pair of jump shots in the final two minutes, closing the gap to 30-23.
Louisburg dominated the final stanza, posting 14 points while holding Paola to three points in the final eight minutes.
Lady Panthers
The Paola girls took a tough 48-40 loss on the road against Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Ottawa outscored Paola 8-0 to open the game and that proved to be the difference in the final score.
Yates led all scorers with 17 points for Paola. Ediger posted 10 points. Clark, Kehl and Kauk also scored.
