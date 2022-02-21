LOUISBURG — The Lady Cats basketball team went to the wire against Bonner Springs at home in a make-up game Friday, Feb. 18.
Louisburg led by one point at the intermission, 23-22, and stayed with Bonner Springs in the second half during the Frontier League action.
Bonner Springs made eight free throws in the fourth quarter and held on for a 47-43 victory.
Senior post player Jordan Mynsted scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter to spark the Lady Cats early. She led Louisburg on a 15-10 run to open the game. Louisburg was outscored 12-8 in the second quarter.
The Lady Cats held a 13-12 edge in the third quarter, led by another seven points from Mynsted. Louisburg went in to the fourth quarter up by two points, 36-34.
Bonner Springs ended the game on a 13-7 run to win the game by four points.
Mynsted sank six field goals and made eight of 11 from the free-throw line.
Delanie Talley topped double figures with 12 points. Talley made four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. She added two free throws.
Emma Prettyman posted six points. Adyson Ross finished with five points.
Louisburg made 14 field goals, including two 3-pointers. The Lady Cats made 13 of 17 from the line.
Bonner Springs sank 14 field goals with five from 3-point range.
Senior Night
The Louisburg Lady Cats recognized Jordan Mynsted, Delaney Wright and Sierra Hahn against Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Louisburg was held to six points or less in three of the four quarters, falling to Eudora by a final of 36-25.
The Lady Cats outscored Eudora 12-3 in the third quarter. Talley and Mynsted each sank 3-pointers in the frame.
Mynsted led the way with seven points. Prettyman added six points. Brianne Kuhlman, Ross, Wright and Talley also scored.
Mynsted, Wright and Hahn all started on senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.