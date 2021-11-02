WAMEGO — Emma Vohs, Madison Rhamy and Reese Johnson ran their way to medals as the Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team placed fifth in the Class 4A state meet in Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Vohs placed sixth with a time of 20 minutes, 24 seconds. She ran an average mile of 6:33.
Rhamy was 13th in 20:51. Johnson finished 19th in 21:08.
Louisburg had 144 points for fifth place. Eudora won the state title. Baldwin was second, and Winfield finished third.
The Lady Cats qualified their team for state, placing third in their regional.
Eudora and Baldwin finished first and second in the regional.
Jaden Vohs won a medal for the Wildcats, placing 12th in 17:22. Louisburg was eighth place in the team standings.
Buhler won the boys team title.
Wamego was runner-up. Augusta placed third.
Other girls results were: Nova Ptacek, 63rd; Anna Pope, 87th; Bree Gassman, 94th; Erin Apple, 99th.
Other boys results were: Noah Cotter, 40th; Jerynce Brings Plenty, 51st; Leo Martin, 70th; Hayden Ross, 80th; Landon Henry, 85th; Sawyer Richardson, 93rd.
Class 5A
AUGUSTA — Vienna Lahner won a medal in the Class 5A state meet in Augusta on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Lahner set the pace for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos, placing 12th with a time of 19:29.
Logan Beckman was 32nd for the Spring Hill boys with a time of 16:57.
Kate Penhallow of Spring Hill finished 52nd in 20:52.
