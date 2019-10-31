BALDWIN — The Louisburg girls placed third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin, qualifying the team for the state meet.
Senior Trinity Moore is headed to state for the fourth time in her prep career. She is doing so with the entire team for the third year in a row.
The Lady Cats had a team score of 96, holding off Bishop Miege by six points Saturday, Oct. 26. Eudora won the team title with a score of 47. Baldwin was runner-up at 55.
Moore ran a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds for sixth place in the regional meet.
Moore qualified to represent the Lady Cats at state as an individual her freshman year. The following year the Lady Cats qualified as a team for the first time in school history. Louisburg has now punched that ticket to state three years in a row.
Reese Johnson placed 13th in 21:00. Carlee Gassman finished 21st with a time of 21:39.
Claire Brown crossed the finish line in 22:06 for 25th place. Ruth Minster was 40th in 23:39.
Kennady Wilkerson placed 43rd in 24:10. Bree Gassman was 46th with a time of 24:37.
Anthony Davis set pace for the Louisburg boys, placing 17th with a time of 18:20.
Ryan Rogers was 20th for the Wildcats, covering the course in 18:29.
Caden Bradshaw was 22nd in 18:32. Carson Houchen finished 25th in 18:44.
Evan Murphy ran a time of 19:23 for 35th place. Sawyer Richardson was 36th in 19:29. Cade Holtzen placed 40th in 19:41.
Louisburg placed fifth in the team standings with a score of 118. Tonganoxie won the boys regional team title with a score of 44. Bishop Miege was runner-up with a score of 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.